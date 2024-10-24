Digify Africa intros ‘hire-a-grad’ initiative

Digify Africa has begun the “hire-a-grad” programme.

Digital skills development agency Digify Africa, in partnership with the SAB Foundation, has announced the “hire-a-grad” programme.

It aims to create a marketplace where small businesses that have been part of the SAB Foundation entrepreneurial programmes can find affordable digital marketing services, according to a statement.

The partnership also wants to enhance youth employment opportunities and give businesses direct access to graduates skilled in digital marketing, strategy, social media management and other modern workforce essentials.

“As the youth organisation, we are doing anything possible to ensure we create a meaningful bridge between our graduates and the employers who need their skills,” says Qhakaza Mohare, COO of Digify Africa.

“In addition, young people have the opportunity to apply their training in real-world environments and businesses benefit from hiring talent that is up-to-date with the latest digital trends and technologies.”

The “hire-a-grad” initiative offers employers an opportunity to tap into a diverse pool of young, digitally-savvy graduates ready to contribute to a variety of industries, adds Mohare.

Digify Africa trains young people across the country through various free training programmes, such as Digify Pro, Boost with Facebook and Ilizwe Lam.

“Digify Pro and Digify GPs are producing graduates in the field, such as digital marketing, data and content creation – competencies in high demand in today’s digital economy.”

Onthatile Ditshego, programme specialist at the SAB Foundation, comments: “The hire-a-grad initiative is an exciting opportunity to connect our network of small businesses with young digital professionals who bring fresh perspectives and skills to the table. We believe this collaboration will drive a meaningful impact for both the graduates and the SMEs.”