Digify Africa readies 2025 intake of upskilling course

Digify Africa runs the Digify Pro Online course in partnership with Meta and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

Applications for Digify Africa’s Digify Pro Online upskilling course are open, theskills development agency announced yesterday.

Introduced as a collaborative effort with Meta and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Digify Pro Online is a free, self-paced digital marketing and digital literacy programme.

It is targeted at unemployed South African youth aged 18 to 35 years old, says Digify Africa, with the aim to empower them with practical digital skills and entrepreneurial tools to build sustainable careers in the digital economy.

Running from 8 May, the programme takes participants through a three-level learning journey − foundation, intermediate and advanced − each focused on building digital expertise, entrepreneurship and job-readiness.

“The three-level programme directly responds to youth unemployment and the urgent need for inclusive, accessible learning pathways,” says Menzi Mhlongo, senior project manager at Digify Pro.

Launched in 2011, Digify Africa leverages e-learning and WhatsApp bot technologies to tackle the digital divide. It aims to promote youth participation in the digital economy through digital education training interventions.

The foundational level of Digify Pro introduces digital marketing basics, artificial intelligence literacy, cyber security, Google Workspace and career development tools.

Upon completion, participants gain access to the intermediate level, which is a 10-week bootcamp that dives into strategic marketing, SEO, analytics, e-commerce and campaign development.

The advanced level features six weeks of specialised elective training, integrating AI into tracks such as paid advertising, content marketing, data and analytics, and a new module on cyber security for digital marketers, according to Digify Africa.

“Through our partnerships with Meta and MSDF, we’re proud to offer this opportunity at no cost to participants,” adds Qhakaza Mohare, COO of Digify Africa.

Digify Africa says those who miss the initial deadline can still complete the self-paced foundation level during the year and be eligible for the 2026 intake.

To apply for the 2025 intake, participants can click here.