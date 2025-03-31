Digital Earth Africa taps into collective expertise

Digital Earth Africa’s interim advisory board.

Digital Earth Africa (DE Africa) has appointed an interim advisory board to support the next growth chapter of the earth observation organisation.

According to a statement, the nine IAB members will play a supportive role as the organisation continues to deliver impact for communities, governments and industries across Africa.

SA-based DE Africa provides accessible satellite imagery and data to help track environmental and societal changes across the African continent, transforming satellite data into decision-ready insights, supporting sustainable development and addressing critical challenges.

These include aspects such as driving climate action, water resource management, safeguarding agriculture and urban growth. By making this information openly available, DE Africa empowers governments, businesses and communities to make informed data-driven decisions for a more sustainable future, it says.

Growing consistently since 2020, DE Africa has engaged with governments and institutions across the continent and globally, to encourage uptake and consistent use. More than 60 government departments and major regional, interregional and global institutions have adopted, or facilitated adoption, of the DE Africa tools and services, it adds.

Thousands of individuals have interacted with the programme. There are just under 30 000 active users of DE Africa’s visualisation interface/platform, says the organisation.

Dr Lisa-Maria Rebelo, acting MD of DE Africa, says the IAB serves as an important mechanism to guide and support DE Africa in meeting its full potential as a key enabler of data-based decision-making across the continent.

The newly-appointed IAB brings expertise in the fields of technology, data analytics, earth observation, sustainable development, market entry, advocacy and governance. Individually, the IAB members have strong track records in leading or advising strategic initiatives within complex, multi-stakeholder environments across Africa, according to DE Africa.

Their commitment, according to Dr Rebelo, will play a critical role in steering DE Africa’s strategic direction during its transitional phase, as it works towards long-term programme hosting arrangements on the continent.

“This will ensure a seamless transition to enable the DE Africa programme management office (PMO) to continue delivering needs-based scientific innovation, driving uptake and engagement of its platform and services, and working towards long-term programme sustainment.”

The board members are Alison Rose, chief of space and communities division at Geoscience Australia; Dr Mmboneni Muofhe, deputy director-general for socio-economic innovation partnerships at the Department of Science and Innovation; Dr Oliver John Munakoozuma Chinganya, VP of the International Statistical Institute; Dr Aggrey Agumya, executive director of the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa; Dr Jane Mukarugwiza Olwoch, founder of One Earth One World and former executive director of SASSCAL; professor Kamal Labbassi, director of the DBAR International Centre of Excellence EO-AWARE on Water Resources; Matthew Pennells, global community engagement lead at Esri; Njeri Maina, co-founder and director at DEN; and Dr Tshilidzi Madzivhandila, CEO of the Food Agriculture and Natural Resources Policy Analysis Network.

Dr Rebelo adds the DE Africa PMO is proud to have been able to gather and welcome such a diverse and experienced group of leaders to form the IAB. “Each and every member brings with them a wealth of experience, and their collective expertise will be invaluable as we continue to empower decision-makers across Africa with accessible and actionable Earth observation data."