Tech for Good announces new advisory board

The newly-appointed Tech for Good advisory board.

Tech for Good, a technology consulting firm focused on supporting non-governmental organisations, has announced its new advisory board.

It says the board will play a critical role in guiding its strategic direction and expand its impact across Africa.

Tech for Good partners with organisations across the continent to harness technology, data and innovation for social impact.

The advisory board brings together experts from east, west and southern Africa, with expertise in technology, governance, finance, diplomacy, public health, economic policy and innovation, says the firm.

The advisory board will be chaired by Philani Mdingi, executive director and director of technology, data and innovation at Tech for Good.

“Tech for Good is committed to advancing technology-driven solutions tailored for Africa’s unique challenges. The regional diversity of our advisory board strengthens our ability to create impact-driven initiatives that benefit communities across east, west and southern Africa,”says Mdingi.

“We are honoured to have such accomplished professionals guiding our vision and helping us expand our reach.”

The advisory board will convene quarterly to provide strategic guidance, mentorship and industry insights, helping Tech for Good advance its mission of leveraging technology for social good and inclusive development across the African continent.

The board includes:

Monwabisi Kalawe (SA): A seasoned executive with over 20 years of leadership experience across energy, aviation, defence and infrastructure development, known for driving business turnarounds and operational excellence.

Mkhululi Bandezi (SA): A chartered accountant and expert in corporate strategy, financial performance management and governance. He currently serves as commercial business manager at Bidvest Financial Services.

Asithandile Mlombile (SA): A legal expert, currently senior advisor: diplomatic immunities and privileges at DIRCO, with extensive experience in international human rights and cyber diplomacy.

Majiuzu Daniel Moses (Nigeria): Founder and executive director of the Africa Tech for Development Initiative, a global advocate for artificial intelligence and technology for social good, who has contributed to United Nations, OECD and UNESCO policy discussions.

Pholo Ramothwala (SA): A public health professional with over 25 years of experience in human rights and HIV advocacy, currently serving as technical advisor on human rights and community systems strengthening at the South African National AIDS Council.

Lydia Byarugaba Maison (Uganda): A product leader and strategist with expertise in media, fintech and e-commerce, who has held leadership roles at Nation Media Group and BFA Global’s Catalyst Fund.

Noto Modungwa (SA): A digital transformation leader with over 25 years of experience in ICT, telecoms, financial services and broadcasting, known for driving innovation and strategic partnerships across Africa’s digital ecosystem.

Dr Mthokozisi Tshuma (SA): An independent economist with experience in policy research, economic development and national planning, having served as policy specialist for inclusive growth at UNDP (US) and chief sector expert at SA’s National Planning Commission. He has held key roles in academia, government and international organisations.