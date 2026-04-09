Digital tools fuel 46% rise in deportations across SA





Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber.

Technology has driven South Africa’s surge in deportations, with authorities using digital systems to track, process and remove illegal migrants more efficiently.

This is the word from minister Dr Leon Schreiber, who notes the Department of Home Affairs has carried out a total of 109 344 deportations over the past two financial years, reflecting a sharp increase in enforcement.

“Through ongoing campaigns like Operation New Broom, as well as the increasing use of biometric verification tools, we have already increased deportations by 46%,” he said today in a statement.

According to the department, the increase highlights intensified law enforcement efforts against immigration violations, underscoring the department’s commitment, alongside its partners, to restoring the rule of law.

It notes that in the first year of the current administration, deportations rose by 30% − from 39 672 in 2023/24 to 51 560 in 2024/25. This was followed by a further 12% increase to 57 784 in 2025/26, it adds.

Cumulatively, deportations over the two financial years rose by 46%, reaching 109 344 by 31 March 2026.

“These numbers show that we are now reaping the fruits of reforms focused on greater efficiency and intensified enforcement against immigration violators,” the minister said.

He urged individuals who are in the country illegally to self-deport before being apprehended, warning that deportation could result in being barred from re-entering South Africa legally .

“While enforcement efforts are clearly yielding fruit and scaling up every year, we remain equally focused on deterrence and modernisation.

“The deployment of drone and body camera technology has already made a difference, while the impending scale-up of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system will record biometrics for every foreigner who enters our country, dramatically enhancing our ability to detect and arrest anyone who is in South Africa illegally,” the minister said.



