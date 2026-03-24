Home affairs allays fears over digital ID security

SA’s digital ID system is part of the public sector’s reforms and building a capable state.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is ensuring various security safeguards are in place, as South Africa prepares for its national digital identity (ID) system.

DHA minister Dr Leon Schreiber notes this in a written Parliamentary reply to Umkhonto Wesizwe MP Lehlohonolo Daniel Selepe about measures that will be put in place to safeguard personal privacy as the system is implemented.

Selepe highlights the digital ID system has sparked “significant” concerns among civil society groups, privacy advocates and citizens regarding its potential impact on individual freedom and dignity.

However, Schreiber explains the DHA has already laid the groundwork to safeguard the digital identity ecosystem.

In addition, an agreement concluded with the South African Revenue Service will see DHA infrastructure hosted on secure, modern platforms, ensuring reliable systems availability.

“To secure digital sharing of personal information of clients, the ID system will be grounded in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) cyber security framework,” says the minister. “The ZTNA framework is based on ‘never trust, always verify’, requiring strict identity authentication for every user and device, regardless of location.

“It enhances security by enforcing least-privilege access, reducing the attack surface, and using micro-segmentation to prevent lateral movement of threats.”

According to Schreiber, the digital identity system will be designed in line with eight of the conditions in SA’s data privacy law: the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Notable among these is receiving explicit consent from the data subject prior to the processing of a person’s personal information and sharing of personal information with institutions that have similar security safeguards as the originating organisation.

“The front-end digital ID system is envisioned to be voluntary rather than compulsory, enabling anyone who prefers to continue using only the physical smart ID system to do so, while simultaneously enabling anyone who wishes to enrol in the efficient and convenient new digital ID system through their smartphone to also do so.”

Plans for South Africa’s digital ID system have been bubbling under for some time, with several political figures noting the significance of the shift towards reforming the public service and building a capable state.

A single digital identity, also known as a digital identity or online identity, refers to a unique digital representation of an individual or entity in the digital realm.

It consists of a set of information and credentials that can be used to authenticate and verify the identity of a person or organisation online.

This digital identity allows individuals and entities to access various online services and interact with digital systems securely and efficiently.

Globally, Chile, Sweden and Norway use a single unique digital identity for the whole of government, as well as subscription to financial services.

In South Africa, the DHA is charged with building the first components of the national digital ID system.

“Comprehensive policy work is currently underway,” notes Schreiber, adding that further details will be shared and subjected to public consultation when ready.