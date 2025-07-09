Home affairs lays groundwork for new digital ID system

The Department of Home Affairs will shortly submit the digital identity policy to Cabinet.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) will “shortly” submit the digital identity (ID) policy to Cabinet for approval to conduct public hearings.

This is according to home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber, delivering the department’s budget vote in Parliament yesterday.

The digitalID system was pronounced by president Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in February, where he outlined government’s plans to put technology at the heart of public services.

Schreiber subsequently welcomed the state’s plan for the national digital ID system.

The minister said yesterday that plans are afoot for the foundation to create SA’s first digital ID system.

“Beyond the material benefits, such as clamping down on fraud and enhancing inclusion, the digital ID system will also restore the integrity and pride of our cherished South African identity.”

According to Schreiber, the department plans to deliver digital versions of enabling documents that can be accessed online and on smart devices.

“[The] digital ID will also enable users to remotely authenticate themselves, laying the foundation for a digital revolution, not only for government services, but also for critical private sector services like banking, finance and insurance.”

The minister added that government was committed to the digital transformation of his department. “We call this vision home affairs @ home…Our goal is nothing less than revolutionising the way citizens interact with their government by moving from manual to digital.”

He said building a new reform model, based on decentralisation, modernisation, digital transformation and remote access, will “restore the hope that South Africa as a whole can work”.