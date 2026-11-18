Banking channels cross but don't always connect. (Image: BBD)

A bank can have an excellent app and still be difficult to deal with. The cause may be a poorly designed process, layers of checks and hand-offs, or systems never built to share context. Often, it’s a combination. Connecting the work therefore means looking beyond integration to the process, controls and architecture supporting the full service journey.

South African banks have transformed how customers open accounts, make payments and ask for help. Fast, intuitive digital service is no longer a novelty; it is the price of admission. Yet easier contact isn’t necessarily easier resolution.

A customer might upload documents for a FICA update through an app, follow up through a contact centre and eventually visit a branch because the request remains unresolved. Every channel could work as designed, while the customer repeats information because nobody can see where the request sits. For someone buying more airtime or taking time off work, that friction carries a direct cost.

The real test comes when the digital journey stops working or a request falls outside the standard process. These moments can shape the relationship. A person with the context and authority to resolve the issue can turn friction into trust; one who asks the customer to start again does the opposite.

The cost is hiding between the systems

For technology leaders, the challenge is connecting channels to the operations that fulfil requests.

PwC’s September 2026 Major Banks Analysis reported a combined cost-to-income ratio of 49.6% for the first half of 2026, down from 50.6% a year earlier. It also identified intensifying competition for client relationships.

There is an opportunity to improve service and cost-to-serve together by removing avoidable work. The costs surface when employees re-enter information, requests move between queues without an owner, or teams turn to e-mail because a process cannot handle an exception. Someone then has to piece together the customer’s history across multiple systems before deciding what happens next.

Customers deal with one bank and expect it to act as one. Internal hand-offs should not leave them managing the gaps.

A completed interaction is not a resolved request

Call waiting times, chatbot containment, form completion and app availability reveal channel performance. They do not always answer the question that matters most: did the customer get what they needed?

Each interaction can meet its target while the request keeps moving around the organisation. First-time resolution is useful where a request can reasonably be completed in one contact. Complex matters also require measures of time to final resolution and how often customers chase progress.

Improving those outcomes means making the request itself the organising unit of work.

What connecting the work actually requires

That starts with a persistent case record: shared context that follows the request across channels, teams and systems. It should show what the customer needs, what has happened, who owns the next action and which decisions or approvals remain outstanding.

An orchestration layer can then co-ordinate work without replacing every underlying platform. It can route activities, invoke existing systems, manage exceptions and apply controls, making delays visible before the customer has to follow up. Core platforms, payment systems and specialist applications can continue doing their jobs, with orchestration connecting their contribution to the service journey.

The process matters as much as the architecture. Automating unnecessary checks or poorly designed hand-offs only makes inefficiency move faster. Banks first need to establish which controls are essential and which steps genuinely add value.

Resilience extends beyond the application

Fragmentation also makes operational resilience harder to understand.

South Africa’s Joint Standard 2 of 2024 on cyber security and cyber resilience took effect on 1 June 2025. Its requirements address protecting critical information assets, supporting business continuity and strengthening institutions’ ability to prevent, detect and recover from cyber threats.

For service delivery, the wider implication is that application recovery is only part of the picture. Banks need to understand the systems, teams, hand-offs and third parties supporting a service from beginning to end.

An app may be available while the process behind a request has stalled. For the customer, the service is still not working.

AI cannot create continuity on its own

AI can summarise histories, classify requests, retrieve information and recommend actions. But a faster chatbot achieves little if its request disappears into an opaque queue.

Banks also need to trace what informed an automated recommendation, what happened next and where human oversight came into play. The strongest AI use cases sit inside journeys that are understood, controlled and measurable. Otherwise, banks risk automating the gaps rather than closing them.

Start with one journey

Connecting an entire operation is too broad a starting point. Choose one high-volume, high-friction service journey and trace it from first contact to resolution.

Where is context lost? Which hand-offs add value? Who owns the request when an exception occurs? Can the bank see a delay before the customer asks?

The answers show where process redesign, a persistent case record and service orchestration can improve customer experience. They also reveal where deeper platform modernisation is needed, and where targeted change can deliver value sooner with less disruption.

South African banks have already changed how customers access banking. The next competitive gain lies in making one promise real: once a customer asks for something, the bank should carry that request, its context and its ownership all the way through to resolution.

If you have a complex digital journey to streamline, reach out to BBD.