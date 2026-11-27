Discovery Group CEO and founder Adrian Gore. (Photograph: Discovery Group)

Discovery is targeting three million bank clients by 2029, as it moves ahead with its “Superbank” strategy , which will see the digital bank become the platform through which the group grows and integrates its financial services businesses.

The strategy marks a shift in the bank’s role, away from competing directly with FNB, Capitec and other established banks, towards becoming the platform through which Discovery grows its wider South African business.

Rather than treating banking, medical aid, life insurance, short-term insurance, investments and Vitality as separate offerings, Discovery wants to bring these products together through a connected platform, with the bank at its centre.

“Discovery offers very complex products. The bank makes things simple, elegant [and] easy to use,” says Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore.

The listed company says the bank is now a customer platform powered by data, functionality, security and AI. It states that each of Discovery SA’s businesses is a market leader with strong margins, built on a consistent architecture that can leverage the Superbank strategy.

Bank on it

The Superbank plan was detailed for the first time during the group’s Capital Markets Day on Thursday, with Discovery raising its 2029 client target from two million to three million, having reported about 1.4 million clients in February.

It now expects to reach its original two-million-client ambition in the financial year to June 2027, two years ahead of schedule.

In its 2026 results, Discovery reported that the bank’s client base had increased 26% to 1.57 million, revenue had grown 31% to R3.1 billion and 70% of new business had originated from outside the Discovery Group.

Discovery is confident its bank will hit its R3 million profit target. (Image created with GenAI)

The group is also increasingly confident the bank will exceed its original R3 billion 2029 operating profit ambition, a metric that excludes new business acquisition costs.

Discovery Bank reported a profit of R370 million in the financial year to June 2026, compared with a loss of R68 million in the previous financial year, with operating profit before new business acquisition costs of about R860 million.

Addressing investors and the media at the group’s Capital Markets Day, Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said the bank, launched in 2019, has had “an exceptionally strong period of growth”.

Product placement

Kallner explained that the wider group will now combine its customer data, rewards programmes and a new portfolio status system to encourage customers to engage with more of its products.

The intention is to use information gathered across the group, alongside rewards linked to customer behaviour and the products they hold, to make its offerings more relevant and encourage customers to take up additional products.

The wider Superbank strategy is also intended to generate more business from existing customers, rather than relying solely on acquiring new banking clients. Discovery SA, which has about 5.5 million unique clients, has set an additional ambition of one million new clients and one million more products by the 2029 financial year.

Data mine

A central part of the strategy is Discovery’s ability to use customer data gathered across its businesses over more than three decades. Kallner said this information gives the group a detailed understanding of its customers.

“Today, the data that we have been collecting for over 30 years across the Discovery Group is completely unique. It is unique in terms of the scale, the depth and the type of data that we are accumulating.”

Discovery has more than 2 800 data fields on its clients, covering information that can be used to assess health, mortality, driving and banking risks. By bringing this information together, the group believes it can develop products, improve customer service and distribution, and make its operations more efficient.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. (Photograph: Discovery Group)

Kallner said artificial intelligence (AI) would help Discovery extract greater value from this data, estimating that its increased use of AI and data would generate more than R1 billion in additional value across Discovery South Africa over the next two years.

“When you bring it all together, the uniform nature of the integrated Discovery South Africa Group, sitting on a single brand, single distribution chassis, and now sitting on the Superbank, really provides us with a significant competitive advantage and unique capability that we are really excited to roll out over the entire client base,” noted Kallner.

Gore added: “The bank is going to become the single point of entry. No matter what product you buy, you ride the rails of the bank.”