Does enthusiasm around AI translate into business strategy?

South African businesses are moving beyond AI awareness and experimenting with real-world applications, but data readiness, budget constraints and the ability to measure returns remain obstacles to wider adoption.

A survey conducted by ITWeb in partnership with First Distribution and AWS in September reveals a growing appetite for artificial intelligence (AI) among South African businesses, but also highlights the gap between enthusiasm for the technology and the ability to translate it into measurable business value.

The survey received 116 responses, with 72% of participants occupying management-level positions. The IT sector accounted for 42% of respondents, followed by the public sector and professional and business services, at 9% each, and financial services at 8%.

The findings suggest that while organisations are actively exploring AI and piloting projects, many are still developing the strategies, data foundations and measurement frameworks needed to scale implementations across the business.

Only 9% of respondents said their organisation had a fully mature AI strategy . A further 17% described their strategy as advanced, while 35% said it was developing and 28% placed it at an early stage.

First Distribution says this closely reflects what it is seeing across the market. While interest in AI is significant, relatively few organisations have reached full maturity.

Many businesses are working to align AI initiatives with business objectives, governance requirements and measurable outcomes. The challenge is to build the frameworks, operating models and execution plans required to move from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption.

Data readiness remains a challenge

The maturity of an organisation's AI strategy is only one part of the equation. Businesses also need data environments capable of supporting AI applications reliably and securely.

Just 16% of respondents said their data infrastructure was fully ready for AI, while another 16% rated it as advanced. Almost a third (31%) described their readiness as developing, and 27% said they were still in the early stages.

According to First Distribution, these findings reflect a common challenge: successful AI initiatives depend on strong data foundations, yet many organisations are still modernising their environments.

Although cloud adoption has increased access to scalable infrastructure, businesses continue to grapple with data quality, governance, accessibility and integration across systems.

AI readiness is therefore increasingly becoming a data readiness conversation. Without reliable, accessible and well-governed data, organisations risk investing in AI initiatives that struggle to deliver consistent results.

Skills are another consideration. Asked to assess their teams' AI capabilities, 39% of respondents rated them as average, 27% as good and 22% as excellent.

Despite these varying levels of confidence, more than half of respondents agreed that their organisations had the internal skills to implement AI without external assistance.

First Distribution views this confidence as encouraging, but cautions that successful implementation often requires a combination of internal knowledge and specialist expertise. Even organisations with established technical teams may need external support to accelerate deployment, strengthen governance, optimise cloud environments or identify high-value use cases.

Combining internal capabilities with the experience of trusted partners can help businesses overcome implementation hurdles and shorten the path from experimentation to production.

From pilots to measurable value

The survey indicates that AI adoption is progressing, although most organisations have yet to scale it fully.

Some 38% of respondents said their organisations were piloting AI projects, while 36% were exploring potential applications. A further 22% said they were scaling AI across the business.

First Distribution says this progression is consistent with conversations it is having with partners. Many organisations have moved beyond awareness and are testing practical use cases. The next challenge is turning successful pilots into production-ready applications that deliver repeatable, measurable business value.

This requires more than deploying technology. Governance, change management, appropriate cloud infrastructure and clear return-on-investment (ROI) measures all play a role.

The business outcomes organisations expect from AI reinforce its growing focus on practical applications. Improving operational efficiency and productivity topped the list, cited by 90% of respondents. Enhancing customer experience followed at 47%, while 42% identified automating manual and repetitive processes.

Business process automation also emerged as the single AI use case respondents believed would deliver the most value to their organisations over the next 12 months, selected by 34%.

First Distribution agrees that automation offers a compelling starting point for many businesses because it targets everyday operational inefficiencies. AI-powered automation can reduce manual effort, improve consistency, accelerate workflows and free employees to focus on higher-value activities.

It can also provide a practical way to demonstrate the benefits of AI, particularly where improvements in processing times, productivity or operational costs can be measured.

However, demonstrating value remains a weakness for many organisations.

When asked how effectively they measured the ROI of AI initiatives, 36% said they did not currently measure it. Another 24% measured ROI for some initiatives, while 13% measured it consistently across their AI initiatives and a further 13% did so for most initiatives. Only 8% reported having a mature, organisation-wide AI ROI framework.

The figures point to a disconnect between the ambition to adopt AI and the ability to demonstrate its contribution to business performance.

First Distribution says organisations often begin with pilots and proofs of concept but struggle to establish consistent ways of measuring their impact. As investments mature, businesses will need to define success metrics linked to productivity gains, cost savings, revenue growth, customer outcomes or risk reduction.

Being able to demonstrate measurable returns will be critical to securing continued investment and executive support.

Budget pressures and competing priorities

Budget constraints emerged as the biggest single barrier to AI adoption, cited by 28% of respondents.

For organisations operating under financial pressure, the costs associated with infrastructure, skills, integration and implementation can make it difficult to progress beyond initial experiments.

First Distribution says businesses are increasingly shifting the conversation from the cost of AI to the value it can deliver. Organisations that can connect AI initiatives to productivity improvements, better customer experiences, automation or operational efficiencies are better positioned to build a business case for investment.

Cloud-based AI services can also help lower the initial barrier to entry, enabling organisations to start with targeted projects, validate outcomes and scale as the benefits become clearer.

At the same time, security and compliance concerns, skills shortages and fragmented or poor-quality data continue to affect adoption. First Distribution notes that these challenges are also influencing investment priorities, suggesting organisations increasingly recognise the foundations that must be addressed to achieve sustainable results.

The survey paints a picture of a market that is interested in AI and increasingly willing to experiment with it, but still working through the practical requirements of implementation.

For South African businesses, the next phase of adoption will depend on connecting AI initiatives to clearly defined business objectives, strengthening data and governance foundations, developing the necessary skills and establishing credible ways to measure returns.

Enthusiasm may open the door to AI, but strategy, execution and demonstrable business value will determine how far organisations can take it.