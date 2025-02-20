Don’t let legacy complicate your data management

Data protection, access and management in the digital economy is a central theme at this year's ITWeb BI Summit.

“Cost is usually the first reason businesses consider decommissioning, but the hidden risks can be even bigger. We’ve seen companies keeping legacy systems on outdated hardware, only to find that when they finally need access, the system won’t turn on. Some even go hunting for replacement parts on eBay just to get a critical application running again. That’s a massive risk," says Reuben.

A complete system failure could result in permanent data loss, regulatory fines and valuable insights disappearing forever.

A credible alternative

There is a better way, according to Proceed Group. The company explains that its solution, Proceed Cella, can not only extract and store data, but also provide the reports needed so users can still access the data in a way they need, and then shut down the legacy system, to no longer incur costs.

“The whole thing is about how to maintain access to your historical data; say goodbye to legacy, but don’t lose the data that you need. There are a lot of companies that aren’t aware of the better option; some don’t know how to go about it – don’t know how to extract data and still have it accessible in a way that is suitable for their business,” adds Mantashe.

Regulation

Mantashe points out that one of Proceed’s strengths is its in-house expertise and experience.

This is invaluable because different regions and industries have varying rules that govern data use, storage, retention and exchange.

“Proceed understands global and industry rules and regulations. This means that no matter what your data footprint looks like, we can make sure you are keeping the data that you actually need, in the format you need it, and for the amount of time you need it.”

Mantashe and the team at Proceed emphasise the significance of South African legislation, such as the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act), and the need for compliance in municipalities, for example.

“This is part of our value proposition. Yes, there is a large technical component, but it is also about running projects efficiently at scale. It’s about building the business case, getting the business on board with the project as well… that’s how we deliver value; alongside the experience, we know what can go wrong, we know who to speak to in the business,” Mantashe adds.

Proceed Group knows how to address these challenges without risk to data, the company says.

The company sees itself as a partner to organisations that are on their digital transformation journey – a partner that knows how to manage data.