Draft regulations set stage for digital identity in SA

Department of Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber.

South Africa is moving closer to a formal digital identity framework after Department of Home Affairs (DHA) minister Leon Schreiber published draft amendments under the Identification Act 1997 for public comment, with submissions open until 6 June.

The proposed regulations set out how a national digital identity system would operate alongside existing physical documents issued by the DHA.

Rather than replacing smart ID cards or other documents, the system introduces optional digital credentials that can be stored and used via smartphones.

Under the proposal, citizens would be able to access digital versions of key records, such as ID documents, birth certificates and marriage certificates, while also using biometric verification to confirm their identity remotely.

This signals a shift toward mobile-first public services, with identity authentication becoming increasingly digitised.

According to the DHA, the draft amendments focus on formalising digital identity as a legally recognised form of identification without undermining the status of physical IDs. They also outline technical and governance standards, including enrolment processes, biometric data capture and identity assurance protocols.

The regulations introduce tighter controls on how identity data can be accessed and shared, referencing compliance with the Promotion of Access to Information Act and the Protection of Personal Information Act, notes the department.

The draft also reinforces the role of the national population register as the single authoritative source of identity and civic status data − a key requirement for any large-scale digital identity system.

Schreiber says: “The draft regulations propose the creation of a world-class digital identity system as the ultimate expression of our vision to leverage digital transformation to deliver ‘Home Affairs @ home’.

“This system can greatly enhance our ability to combat identity theft, financial crimes, corruption and illegal immigration, while delivering efficient services to citizens in the comfort of their own homes and improving privacy protections and data management.”

According to the DHA, interoperability is a central component. The framework aims to enable secure integration between government systems and private sector platforms, potentially allowing banks, insurers and other institutions to verify identities digitally, it says.

“We are already working closely with several partners in government, including the Presidency, to ensure the foundational system we are building supports the Digital Transformation Roadmap’s goal of digitalising government services,” Schreiber points out.

“Technical work is well underway, and the finalisation of these regulations will enable us to complete our digital service delivery revolution by bringing services right onto your smart device.”

Public consultation is open to individuals, civil society and industry stakeholders, with written submissions accepted until 6 June before the regulations are finalised for promulgation.

The gazette is available here.

Submissions should be addressed to the chief director: legal services and be forwarded to the department in any of the following ways: by hand to the department at 10th Floor, Hallmark Building, 230 Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Pretoria, 0001. By post to the department at Private Bag X114, Pretoria, 0001; or by e-mail to Moses.Malakate@dha.gov.za.