DSTI expands scope of budget priorities

The science, technology and innovation department has been allocated R10.4 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (DSTI’s) budget allocation is R10.4 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year, said minister professor Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande, together with his counterpart deputy minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina, last week presented the DSTI’s budget vote, highlighting priorities for 2026/2027.

Addressing the budget vote sitting in Parliament on Friday, the minister underscored that the world is faced with unpredictable and precarious moments in human history, including disruptive new technologies.

As a result, humanity’s future will depend on the willingness to use science, technology and innovation (STI) to advance justice, equality and peace, he told MPs.

Together with other income, Nzimande explained that the allocated budget would be used to expand the scale and impact of the department’s work over the next three years.

This will include intensifying efforts to raise gross expenditure on research and development to 1.5% of GDP, accelerating the transformation and expansion of STI human resources and research workforce, and strengthening the coordination and direction across the national system of innovation through the inter-ministerial committee on STI and the Presidential Plenary for STI.

The department also aims to maintain support for key science projects, such as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), and strengthen pandemic preparedness capacity.

Furthermore, it will mobilise more funding and resources to expand the impact of key programmes, such as artificial intelligence ( AI ), energy security , space, vaccine manufacturing and indigenous knowledge systems, he revealed.

“Science, technology and innovation can build a better, safer and more prosperous South Africa.”

Nzimande also reflected on the department’s progress in the previous financial year, with mentions in areas like health innovation, agricultural modernisation, space science, mining and manufacturing innovation. Included in the progress report is the implementation of the Decadal Plan 2022-20232.

With KfW, a German bank, 19 infrastructure projects were approved to strengthen South Africa’s vaccine development, testing, manufacturing and regulation.

“We’ve also allocated R14.9 million to strengthen bio-surveillance, ease livestock export restrictions linked to foot-and-mouth disease, and support the Biosecurity Hub at the University of Pretoria,” said the minister.

“Our country’s largest science project, the SKA, received R5 billion from National Treasury to support our hosting obligations, digital infrastructure, skills and community development. Our other mega science project, the Southern African Large Telescope, which recently marked 20 years, will undergo upgrades this year, including a new camera detector.

“On building capabilities for the digital economy, we have invested R122 million to strengthen ICT infrastructure and expand capabilities in AI modelling and simulation, blockchain, cyber security, networking and the advanced internet things.

“Our innovation fund has partnered with the Public Investment Corporation to co-invest in PIC early-stage fund of funds. Over three financial years, our fund will contribute R600 million, while the Government Employees Pension Fund will contribute R1.4 billion. This will create a fund of more than R2 billion to support a pipeline of more than 10 fund managers and strategic initiatives.”

Minister of science, technology and innovation professor Blade Nzimande.

Deputy minister Gina said government was clear that without significantly stronger industry investment in innovation, South Africa will not be able to compete at the pace required by a rapidly-changing global economy.

“We are therefore intensifying our engagement with business leadership to unlock greater investment in science, technology and innovation for the country. To drive this forward, we are establishing dedicated working groups and workstreams with major national corporations to build impactful, long-term industry partnerships.”

She highlighted that the department established 13 living labs, nine centres for innovation and entrepreneurship, and mLabs in four provinces.

The facilities provide a physical space and innovation infrastructure for innovators to ideate and progress their prototype solutions to market through the offering of structured innovation support, training and a combination of technical and innovation skills training.

Gina noted the DSTI was determined to change the face of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics professional pipeline in South Africa.

“Women and rural people are underrepresented. Transformation of the STI in its class composition, gender and race is fundamental to our agenda,” said Gina.

She also indicated that the budget vote demonstrated the DSTI’s expanded focus, moving away from just paying more attention to the sciences and research.

“While these areas remain important, the DSTI is making a strategic focus on innovation and technologies in strengthening the system of national innovation. We are making headway in this mandate; we will leave no one behind.”