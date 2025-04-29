DStv pirate sentenced to 12 months or R10 000 fine

Frikkie Jonker, director of cyber security and broadcasting piracy at Irdeto. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

A DStv pirate has been sentenced to either a R10 000 fine, or 12 months of direct imprisonment.

In a statement today, DStv parent company MultiChoice says a significant legal victory has been achieved in the fight against digital piracy, with the Germiston Regional Court finding Vuyisile Victor Selem guilty on all charges in case 285/12/2023.

The charges included contravention of the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2022 and fraud.

MultiChoice notes this case forms part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal IPTV service known as Waka TV, a pirate operation distributing unauthorised streaming access to premium pay-television content.

It adds that the verdict follows a targeted raid conducted in Germiston, where Selem was apprehended assisting an undercover informant with the installation of an illegal IPTV box.

Subsequent investigations revealed his role as a reseller for Waka TV, with further incriminating items seized at the scene, including an unapproved internet streaming pirate device, promotional banners advertising access to DStv Premium channels, and a mobile phone containing details of approximately 90 paying customers.

According to MultiChoice, all evidence was documented and submitted for forensic analysis, and additional suspects linked to Waka TV are currently under investigation.

The ruling stresses the serious consequences of engaging in digital piracy and marks a strong precedent in South Africa’s fight against cyber crime, says the video entertainment company.

Further raids and legal actions against individuals affiliated with the Waka TV pirate operation are expected in the coming months, it adds.

The operation was the result of a coordinated effort between the Germiston SAPS Tracing Team, Germiston SAPS Detectives and Irdeto Anti-Piracy investigators.

Frikkie Jonker, director of cyber security and broadcasting piracy at Irdeto, the enforcement partner for MultiChoice Group in the fight against piracy across the African continent, says: “This verdict is a good indication that the courts are getting tougher on those who commit crimes involving the illegal use of MultiChoice content.

“It sends a clear message that piracy will not be tolerated. We commend the South African Police Service for their professionalism and their continued support in fighting the fight against broadcasting piracy.”