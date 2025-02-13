Duvenage to lead NEC XON’s digital solutions business

Chris Duvenage, new team leader of the Digital Solutions unit at NEC XON.

Chris Duvenage has been appointed as team leader of NEC XON’s Digital Solutions unit.

According to the systems integrator and ICT solutions company, Duvenage brings knowledge and professional insight to this role, with a career spanning over 15 years across industries, including telecommunications, energy and digital transformation.

Duvenage joined NEC Africa four years ago. His tenure began with leading the West Africa team in managing the network management system for IHS Group, where he spearheaded region-specific strategies and implemented high-impact projects.

NEC XON is the combination of XON, a systems integrator providing custom ICT and security services and solutions in Southern Africa, and NEC Africa, the African business of global technology giant NEC Corporation.

The Gauteng-headquartered company’s footprint covers all provinces in SA and 16 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa.

“Working closely with diverse teams and successfully delivering measurable results prepared me for the unique challenges and opportunities at NEC XON,” says Duvenage.

As he steps into his new role, Duvenage emphasises the lessons learned from his time in West Africa, including cultural sensitivity, agility in dynamic environments and aligning technology with business goals.

“At NEC XON, my focus will be on fostering strong partnerships, leveraging data-driven insights, and empowering the team to innovate within the framework of our strategic vision.”

By leading NEC XON’s Digital Solutions division, he aims to innovate in areas like the internet of things (IOT), artificial intelligence, smart cities and agritech, he adds.

His immediate priorities include strengthening NEC XON’s strategy in IOT and digital solutions, launching initiatives addressing connectivity and sustainability challenges, and building a culture of innovation and collaboration.

Duvenage will also integrate energy-efficient technologies that reduce environmental impacts, the company states.

Johann Coetzee, executive VP of NEC XON, comments: “Chris brings a unique blend of technical expertise, leadership and passion for innovation.”

Under Duvenage’s leadership, NEC XON is poised to further its mission of delivering transformative digital solutions that address Africa’s most pressing challenges, notes Coetzee.

“I trust my team’s expertise and dedication to drive innovation. With our partners, we will create meaningful solutions to pressing challenges,” says Duvenage.