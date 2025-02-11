Salesforce’s Linda Saunders to lead company’s Africa unit

Linda Saunders, Salesforce

Salesforce has announced that Linda Saunders has been promoted to the position of Salesforce country manager and senior director of solution engineering for Africa.

The company released a statement saying that Saunders has served as director of solution engineering for Africa at Salesforce since 2022.

Saunders will spearhead the company’s growth strategy in Africa and help the company drive digital transformation.

The company said according to the IDC, Salesforce’s expanding ecosystem of partners and customers is projected to generate 31 800 new jobs and $5.1 billion in new revenue in South Africa from 2020 to 2026.

Her extensive experience in business development, sales and digital transformation will be instrumental in supporting Salesforce customers as they enhance their digital capabilities, the company stated.

“I am honoured to take on this new challenge and contribute to the growth and success of Salesforce in Africa,” said Saunders. “As businesses transform for the AI era, the demand for AI and automation tools is surging, especially in Africa. Salesforce is uniquely positioned to develop the digital talent pipeline and deliver on the promise of autonomous AI, paving the way for a more productive, efficient AI-powered future.”

“I extend my gratitude to Robin Fisher and Roberto Andreoli for their trust, guidance and support. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts and collaboration of my colleagues, partners, trailblazers and my team,” Saunders added.

Prior to joining Salesforce, Saunders led the EPMO (enterprise project management office) and digital initiatives at Barloworld Equipment.



