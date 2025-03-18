Duxbury announces HPE Aruba’s AI-powered retail-focused secure network solutions

Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African distributor of HPE Aruba Networking solutions, is excited to announce the availability of HPE Aruba Networking's latest innovations, designed to enhance security and efficiency in retail environments.

As the retail industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, the demand for reliable and secure connectivity has never been greater. HPE Aruba Networking's new offerings are tailored to meet these demands, providing retailers with the tools to modernise their operations from the warehouse to the storefront.

Key innovations include:

HPE Aruba Networking 100 Series Cellular Bridge: This solution offers easy-to-deploy primary or backup WAN access, ensuring continuous connectivity even when traditional broadband services are unavailable or compromised. It is particularly beneficial for temporary set-ups like pop-up stores or kiosks, where quick deployment is essential.

HPE Aruba Networking CX 8325H Switch: A compact, half-width 18-port switch designed for space-constrained environments. It pairs easily with the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server, delivering high-performance edge computing capabilities.

HPE Aruba Networking 750 Series Wireless Access Points: These access points are engineered to securely process and transmit IOT data in real-time, supporting AI-driven retail applications that enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

HPE Aruba Networking Central AI Insights: This feature optimises outdoor WiFi performance, crucial for services like curb-side pickup. It also monitors IOT device behaviour, detecting anomalies that may indicate security threats, thereby safeguarding sensitive retail data.

“In today's interconnected retail landscape, IOT devices can serve as potential entry points for cyber threats. HPE Aruba Networking's solutions prioritise security by integrating advanced features that monitor and protect network integrity. The AI-driven insights not only bolster security but also enable retailers to manage complex networks efficiently, reducing the need for on-site IT interventions,” says Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

South African retailers can now access these innovative solutions through Duxbury Networking's extensive distribution network. By adopting HPE Aruba Networking's technology, retailers can enhance their operational resilience, improve customer satisfaction and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

For more information on the HPE Aruba range of retail-focused solutions, contact Duxbury Networking at (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za or visit www.duxbury.co.za.