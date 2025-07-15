Duxbury brings Axis AI-powered PTZ cameras to SA market

Leandro da Cunha, Surveillance Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

As an authorised distributor for Axis Communications in South Africa, Duxbury Networking is introducing the latest generation of Axis AI-powered pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to local security partners and system integrators. The solution combines edge-based artificial intelligence (AI), advanced tracking and seamless multi-sensor integration to help organisations strengthen perimeter security and gain real-time situational awareness across complex sites.

The AXIS Q6355-LE offers excellent 1 080p resolution, while AXIS Q6358-LE provides outstanding 4K UHD. Both cameras feature an extremely light-sensitive half-inch sensor to deliver clear, bright images and better handling of shadows. Lightfinder and Forensic WDR provide details even in challenging light conditions. OptimizedIR allows for surveillance in total darkness up to 300m without the need for extra lighting. Additionally, with 31x optical zoom and quick zoom, it is easy to follow fast-moving objects. They also offer support for audio with a midspan and four I/O ports.

Unlike earlier PTZ models that depended on manual operator input, Axis’ latest PTZ range brings AI-powered classification directly into the camera itself. This allows the device to automatically identify and classify objects such as vehicles, trucks and people in real-time. By eliminating irrelevant triggers like animals, shadows or weather-related motion, the AI engine reduces false alarms and allows operators to focus on real security events as they unfold.

“South African businesses face increasingly complex site security challenges where wide-area surveillance is essential, but operator fatigue remains a real risk. The ability to combine intelligent analytics with real-time tracking allows customers to respond faster, with fewer errors, and maintain full visibility across their environments,” says Leandro da Cunha, Surveillance Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking.

What sets these new Axis PTZ cameras apart is not only their onboard intelligence but also their ability to work in tandem with the broader Axis ecosystem. In multi-sensor deployments, PTZ cameras actively receive input from Axis radars, fixed optical cameras and thermal devices to dynamically focus on areas of interest. For example, when an Axis radar detects motion along a perimeter fence, it can automatically signal the PTZ camera to rotate and zoom in on the precise location, giving operators immediate visual verification. Thermal cameras operating in poor visibility conditions provide similar input, directing the PTZ to high-value areas without requiring constant operator control.

This cross-device co-ordination allows security teams to monitor larger sites more efficiently while automating much of the situational awareness that would otherwise depend on human attention alone. Applications range from industrial parks and warehouses to critical infrastructure, logistics hubs and gated residential estates, many of which form the backbone of South Africa’s high-security sector.

As part of the Axis open platform, these PTZ cameras integrate easily with customised security architectures. Through Duxbury Networking, South African system integrators and resellers gain access not only to the full Axis hardware portfolio, but also to local technical expertise, design support and ongoing service capability to help deliver successful, scalable surveillance solutions.

“Increasingly, customers expect more than just a camera. They want fully integrated, intelligent surveillance networks that allow them to respond faster, cover wider areas and operate with confidence. By combining Axis’ AI-powered PTZ technology with Duxbury’s local engineering resources, we can deliver that assurance to South African security operators.”

For more information on the Axis PTZ AI-powered camera range, and to discuss how best to integrate it, contact the Duxbury Networking team at www.duxbury.co.za or (011) 351 9800.