Duxbury brings Ironlink AI NVR with CVEDIA Analytics to SA, integrated with Milestone XProtect

Leandro da Cunha, Surveillance Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking has introduced the Ironlink AI NVR line-up with CVEDIA Analytics for the South African market, integrated with Milestone XProtect to help partners add edge AI to new or existing video estates without replacing cameras.

Built on enterprise-grade Velasea hardware, Ironlink pairs hardware acceleration at the edge with CVEDIA’s video analytics and Milestone’s VMS workflows. Each unit ships with Milestone preloaded and licence-ready, includes a perpetual CVEDIA-RT licence (four streams, expandable) and enables remote device management for monitoring and updates.

“The strongest value for partners is practical: add intelligence now, keep the cameras you already have and scale on your terms,” says Leandro da Cunha, Surveillance Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking. “Because the analytics run on the NVR with dedicated AI acceleration, customers get real-time detection and cleaner investigations without pushing everything to the cloud or overhauling their network.”

As the exclusive distributor of CVEDIA Analytics in South Africa, Duxbury gives its partners a head start in AI-driven video surveillance. It is a certified, locally supported solution that puts advanced analytics into the channel’s hands first.

AI at the edge, operator-friendly in XProtect

Ironlink systems are powered by Hailo edge AI (with optional NVIDIA GPU configurations), so analytics execute locally, reducing latency and bandwidth while keeping VMS workflows inside the XProtect Smart Client. Within XProtect, operators configure zones (for example, intrusion or loitering), view detections in real-time and conduct attribute-based searches by person or vehicle metadata, directly within the familiar client interface.

From alerts to actionable intelligence

CVEDIA’s models deliver core security analytics, such as intrusion, loitering, crowding, tripwire, object left/guarded and tailgating, along with attribute extraction to accelerate investigations. Premium models include Armed Person Detection, Fallen Person Detection and Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR).

The product roadmap adds vehicle model classification, people and object counting, face anonymisation/blurring and real-time re-identification, allowing partners to evolve deployments without re-architecting infrastructure.

Each CVEDIA model is trained on synthetic data, improving accuracy across lighting, angles and motion conditions, ideal for mixed-environment South African sites where camera types and installations vary widely.

Scalable hardware for any deployment

The Ironlink portfolio spans 1U 4-Bay units for small edge sites, 2U 8-/12-Bay for medium facilities and 2U 28-Bay for large or multi-site enterprises. All these are running the same analytics and management stack. Systems include Canopy remote device management, enabling firmware updates and health checks without dispatching field teams.

“For the channel, this solves two common pain points in one box: dependable recording and credible AI,” adds Da Cunha. “Partners can modernise a site simply by upgrading the head-end (Milestone plus CVEDIA on Ironlink) and then phase camera upgrades over time. It is a low-disruption path to AI that customers can justify and support.”

Availability

The Ironlink AI NVR with CVEDIA Analytics for Milestone XProtect is now available exclusively through Duxbury Networking in South Africa.

For technical specifications, supported configurations, or demonstrations, contact Duxbury Networking or visit www.cvedia.com for analytics information.