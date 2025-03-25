Duxbury introduces AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera with Milestone XProtect integration to set new benchmark in long-range surveillance

Leandro da Cunha, Surveillance Business Unit Lead at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African distributor of Axis Communications, says the long-range, high-resolution monitoring AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera has been enhanced further with integration into Milestone XProtect to set a new standard for forensic-level image clarity, intelligent event detection and enhanced security management.

“With infrastructure security, city surveillance and perimeter monitoring becoming more critical, having high-precision, long-range surveillance solutions is critical,” says Leandro da Cunha, Surveillance Business Unit Leader at Duxbury Networking. “The AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera delivers unparalleled image quality, intelligent bandwidth efficiency and native Milestone XProtect compatibility, enabling security teams to make smarter, faster decisions.”

The AXIS Q1809-LE is equipped with a 41MP ultra-high-resolution sensor and a Canon telephoto lens (50mm-150mm), allowing it to capture detailed forensic footage from extreme distances. This makes it an ideal solution for critical infrastructure, border security and large facility surveillance, where identifying distant objects or licence plates with absolute precision is crucial.

The AXIS Q1809-LE is fully optimised for Milestone XProtect. This ensures that security teams can leverage advanced features such as:

Adaptive streaming and hotspot view: Automatically adjust resolution and bandwidth allocation based on priority surveillance areas, optimising network performance without compromising quality.

Automatically adjust resolution and bandwidth allocation based on priority surveillance areas, optimising network performance without compromising quality. Event-based monitoring: Intelligent event triggers enable real-time alerts, allowing security personnel to respond immediately to potential threats.

Intelligent event triggers enable real-time alerts, allowing security personnel to respond immediately to potential threats. Automated PTZ tracking: Integration with PTZ cameras enables automated zoom and tracking of identified movement, reducing reliance on manual intervention.

Furthermore, with Axis Edge Vault security, the AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera safeguards its credentials against unauthorised access, providing strong network protection. Additionally, AI-driven scene analytics and Lightfinder 2.0 technology ensure superior low-light performance, making the camera highly effective in both day and night conditions.

“The combination of Milestone XProtect’s intelligent event handling and Axis’s industry-leading imaging technology gives security professionals an advantage in protecting critical assets. This camera is a true game-changer for long-range surveillance applications,” says Da Cunha.

As businesses and public sector entities increase their investment in AI-powered surveillance, solutions like the AXIS Q1809-LE enable a scalable, future-ready security strategy.

For more information on the AXIS Q1809-LE Bullet Camera and its integration with Milestone XProtect, contact Duxbury Networking