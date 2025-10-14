Duxbury launches CEL-FI QUATRA 100M 5G in South Africa

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Leader at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

Duxbury Networking has announced the local availability of the CEL-FI QUATRA 100M 5G, the latest addition to Nextivity’s enterprise distributed antenna system (DAS) portfolio. The system is designed to bring reliable 5G coverage indoors for enterprises, campuses, and public-sector environments, while supporting both public and private 5G networks and a range of internet of things (IOT) use cases.

Unlike legacy DAS solutions that carry high capital and integration costs, the QUATRA 100M 5G has been engineered to deliver lossless signal distribution with performance comparable to traditional DAS, but at a total cost of ownership (TCO) that makes it viable for South African businesses.

“South African organisations are under pressure to provide stable, high-speed indoor connectivity as more business-critical applications shift to mobile networks,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Leader at Duxbury Networking.

“The QUATRA 100M 5G is significant because it brings carrier-grade coverage into environments where fibre or WiFi alone cannot cope, while keeping the economics realistic for our market.”

5G indoors and IOT ready

The QUATRA 100M 5G uses Nextivity’s IntelliBoost technology to automatically configure 5G parameters and maintain consistent performance in both SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) modes. Support includes key bands such as n77/n78 and several 4G/LTE bands used in South Africa.

To address the growing IOT ecosystem, the system ships with two Ethernet IOT ports and integrates with Nextivity’s Smart Server Antenna, enabling overlay networks for sensor-based services such as panic buttons, environmental monitoring, or occupancy detection, all running in parallel with mobile coverage.

Local use cases

The platform is targeted at large buildings, hospitals, universities, warehouses, mines and hotels. These are sectors where public mobile networks often underperform indoors and where private 5G is being trialled for automation, safety and industrial IOT.

“From healthcare and hospitality, to heavy industry, we are seeing increasing demand for dependable indoor coverage that supports both consumer devices and specialist IOT equipment. The QUATRA 100M 5G makes it possible to deliver this without the disruption and cost associated with trenching or bespoke DAS projects,” adds Van Schalkwyk.

Part of a wider ecosystem

The launch forms part of Nextivity’s broader “Do More with DAS” ecosystem, which integrates coverage, IOT, and public safety use cases into a single architecture. The QUATRA 100M 5G is available immediately in South Africa through Duxbury’s channel partners.

“Companies cannot afford downtime or patchy coverage when mobile services underpin everything from guest experience to industrial safety. This solution gives partners a proven, cost-effective way to close those gaps,” concludes Van Schalkwyk.

For more information, visit www.duxbury.co.za.