Duxbury launches HPE Aruba’s latest data centre networking range

Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking distributor, has announced the availability of HPE Aruba Networking's latest advancements in data centre and campus networking. These powerful new solutions will deliver enhanced performance, security and scalability for local businesses to meet the demands of modern digital workloads.

HPE Aruba's new offerings include the CX 10040 distributed services switch, an evolution of the CX 10000 platform. It is designed to improve performance and integrate advanced security features directly into the network fabric. With 8Tbps of non-blocking switching capacity and 1.6Tbps of Layer 4 stateful traffic inspection, the CX 10040 is poised to handle the increasing demands of AI-driven and cloud-centric applications.

In addition to the data centre advancements, HPE Aruba has introduced additional models in the CX 6300M series of Layer 3 enterprise access and aggregation switches. These 1U switches support up to 48 ports of 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet and offer uplink speeds of up to 50G, catering to the growing needs of IOT deployments and high-performance computing applications in campus environments.

Complementing the hardware innovations, HPE Aruba has also introduced a new family of WiFi 7 access points, including the 720, 740 and 760 Series. These access points are designed to deliver higher throughput, lower latency and improved energy efficiency, ensuring seamless connectivity for dense user environments and supporting the proliferation of IOT devices.

"The introduction of HPE Aruba's latest networking solutions is an important moment for South African businesses. The CX 10040 switch's integration of advanced security and high-performance capabilities addresses the pressing need for scalable infrastructure in our rapidly evolving digital landscape. Coupled with the new campus switches and WiFi 7 access points, companies can now build networks that are not only resilient and secure but also primed for future growth,” says Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking will continue delivering comprehensive support for these new solutions, including technical assistance, training and integration services, ensuring that local businesses can easily adopt and benefit from HPE Aruba's cutting-edge technologies.

For more information on HPE Aruba Networking's latest solutions and how they can transform your company’s infrastructure, please contact Duxbury Networking at 011 351 9800 or visit www.duxbury.co.za.