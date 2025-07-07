Duxbury launches professional wireless survey, monitoring services to improve network reliability in SA

André Kannemeyer, Chief Technology Officer at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking distributor, has announced the launch of four professional technical service offerings aimed at helping South African businesses design, validate and monitor their wireless networks with greater precision and confidence.

The services include an AP on a Stick Wireless Survey, Passive Wireless Survey, Predictive Wireless Survey and a User Experience Monitoring Service delivered and supported by Duxbury’s national technical team.

The launch is part of the company’s broader strategy to provide value-added services that reduce complexity, prevent failure and improve the long-term success of wireless deployments.

“We have reached a point where connectivity is mission critical. Unfortunately, too many networks in South Africa are built without validation, monitoring or proper planning. Our new professional services give businesses and system integrators the tools to build wireless environments that work, from day one,” says André Kannemeyer, Chief Technology Officer at Duxbury Networking.

Tackling real-world challenges

Unreliable WiFi is a common pain point across industries, from warehouses and hospitals to universities and office parks. Many of the issues stem from environments with complex materials (metal, concrete, glass), interference from neighbouring signals or poor device placement. These missteps often result in signal drop-offs, slow speeds and inconsistent coverage.

Duxbury’s new service portfolio is designed to eliminate those guesswork errors with four targeted solutions.

AP on a Stick Wireless Survey: This real-world validation service tests access point performance onsite using portable test gear before final installation. By simulating WiFi conditions at exact mounting heights and positions, it helps businesses identify coverage gaps, roaming challenges and interference risks early to reduce hardware overspend and rework. Passive Wireless Survey: Ideal for troubleshooting existing networks, this walk-through-based survey maps real-time WiFi performance and identifies root causes of user complaints. From detecting signal-to-noise issues to flagging incorrectly placed access points, it provides a detailed optimisation roadmap to improve wireless stability and user satisfaction. Predictive Wireless Survey: For new builds or expansions, this service provides 3D-modelled, software-based WiFi design tailored to business needs. It helps plan AP placement based on building materials, user density and application demands to ensure future-ready performance and cost-effective deployment from the start. User Experience Monitoring: This service emulates real user behaviour, continuously testing both LAN and WiFi network services and application performance. It provides live insight into end-user experience and helps detect problems before users are affected, making it ideal for hybrid workforces and business-critical environments.

Supporting IT teams, reducing rework

The services are especially valuable for lean IT teams, contractors and service integrators looking to strengthen their offerings without taking on unnecessary risk.

“These services are essential steps in modern network life cycle management. When businesses invest in professional surveys and UX monitoring, they avoid the most expensive problem of all: getting it wrong.”

Duxbury’s technical services include full reporting, site walkthroughs, pre- and post-project consultations and easy collaboration tools to empower clients with the information to see exactly what is working and what needs improvement.

Available now through Duxbury Networking

All four services are now available to Duxbury partners and customers nationwide. The services are delivered by Duxbury’s in-house engineering team and are backed by decades of local deployment experience and vendor-certified expertise.

To request a wireless survey or monitoring consultation, visit Duxbury Networking at www.duxbury.co.za/services or contact the team at (+27) 011 351 9800.