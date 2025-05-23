Duxbury Networking introduces HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateways for South African SMEs

Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, a leading South African networking distributor, has announced the availability of the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateways in South Africa to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) strengthen their digital defences.

SMEs, which are increasingly reliant on digital platforms for operations and customer engagement, are under growing pressure to secure their networks without having the luxury of dedicated IT teams. The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateways provide a comprehensive, easy-to-manage solution that bridges the gap between enterprise-grade protection and SME usability.

“These gateways are built with the realities of South African businesses in mind. They deliver comprehensive security tools like firewall protection, VPN support, and intrusion detection and prevention systems. However, Instant On does so without the complexity typically associated with enterprise platforms,” says Warren Gordon, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Built-in security, simplified for SMEs

The HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateways include a range of integrated features that secure business networks from common and emerging cyber threats. These include:

Firewall protection to block unauthorised access.

to block unauthorised access. Virtual private network (VPN) support for secure remote access.

support for secure remote access. Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS) to monitor and respond to suspicious network activity.

The gateways are managed through an intuitive interface that enables even non-technical users to configure and maintain strong security posture.

Designed for the South African context

Recognising the operational challenges many local businesses face, the HPE Networking Instant On Secure Gateways are built to be energy-efficient, quick to deploy and easily scalable. They are equally suited to new setups and as part of upgrade strategies for existing infrastructure.

“The reality is that many SMEs need to do more with less. These gateways offer enterprise-grade functionality without requiring an enterprise-sized budget or IT department.”

Local support, global quality

Duxbury Networking, in partnership with HPE, ensures that South African businesses have access not only to world-class technology, but also to expert support and local insight. The company’s role extends beyond distribution, with pre-sales guidance, deployment support, and post-installation training available to channel partners and customers.

“As a trusted distributor in the region, our goal is to empower our partners with practical, secure and future-ready networking solutions. That is what the Instant On Secure Gateways represent,” says Gordon.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking at +27 (0) 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za or visit www.duxbury.co.za.