Duxbury now distributes MikroTik in SA

Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking distributor, is proud to announce its official distribution partnership with MikroTik, a global manufacturer of versatile, cost-effective networking products. The partnership marks a strategic expansion of Duxbury’s ISP-focused portfolio, enabling the distributor to offer scalable routing and wireless solutions that meet the unique demands of South African service providers.

“MikroTik brings us a powerful combination of carrier-grade performance and everyday affordability. We are starting with a focused portfolio that supports specific customer requirements, and we will expand the offering once all regulatory homologations are in place,” says Teresa Huysamen, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

MikroTik is globally recognised for its full spectrum of wireless and wired networking products, spanning everything from small office routers to enterprise-grade switches and carrier-class equipment. While many of its solutions are designed for ISPs, MikroTik’s price-performance value also makes it attractive to business and home users seeking professional-grade reliability.

At the heart of MikroTik’s product line is RouterOS, a powerful operating system for routers and switches. Highly customisable and built for efficiency, RouterOS offers firewall, VPN, MPLS, bandwidth management, QOS and advanced routing features, making it especially useful for ISPs and network integrators that need maximum control without the premium cost.

With this distribution agreement, Duxbury strengthens its position as a comprehensive networking partner for ISPs, adding MikroTik’s global pedigree and feature-rich stack to its already extensive portfolio.

To view the current product range or request a quote, visit: www.duxbury.co.za/mikrotik.