Duxbury reinforces commitment to ICT skills development with 2025 Masterclasses

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, continues to address the critical local ICT skills gap by offering specialised technical training through its 2025 Masterclasses. These tailored sessions, available in Johannesburg, Durban and online, equip channel partners with the job-ready expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.
As a trusted distributor of cutting-edge solutions such as DuxNet, HPE Aruba Networking, Axis Communications, Extreme Networks, Sophos and Cambium Networks, Duxbury sets itself apart with value-added support and training that go beyond traditional distribution. The Masterclasses cover essential areas like routing, switching, cyber security and wireless technologies, aligning with industry needs.
“South Africa faces a skills shortage of at least 77 000 high-value digital jobs, impacting innovation and economic growth,” says Graham Duxbury, CEO of Duxbury Networking. “For four decades and counting, we’ve prioritised skills development to address this need. By leveraging our in-house expertise, we help our partners maximise the potential of vendor solutions while contributing to national economic progress.”
The 2025 Masterclasses will feature five comprehensive training modules covering topics such as routing, switching, surveillance, wireless and cyber security. Participants who complete all modules will earn the Duxbury Networking Master Certificate, underscoring their mastery of essential technical skills.
Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking, emphasises the importance of empowering partners through access to high-quality training.
“In the connected business landscape, having the right technical expertise is a competitive advantage. Our Masterclasses provide channel partners with the tools they need to adapt and excel in an ever-changing digital world.”
Facilitated by industry experts, including Shaun Gordon, Chief Security Officer at Duxbury Networking, the Masterclasses feature in-depth, hands-on exploration of vendor solutions. These sessions help resellers stay ahead of industry trends while delivering exceptional value to their customers.
For updates and enrolment information on the 2025 Duxbury Masterclasses, visit www.duxbury.co.za/training or follow Duxbury Networking on social media.
Duxbury Networking
Since its formation in 1984 by CEO, Graham Duxbury, Duxbury Networking has embraced ongoing technological changes within the ICT sector in order to provide its customers with access to the latest trends and solutions. Satisfying the evolving and diverse needs of its customer base is achieved through an emphasis on sourcing cost-effective, high-quality products from carefully selected local and international vendors. Aligned with this is the provision of uncompromising technical support, which is possible due to an extensive investment in the training and upskilling of its team. The company is driven to take an active role in reshaping and redefining the South African digital landscape in its mission to help its customers build a network that will support current and future technologies.
DuxNet
DuxNet is the in-house brand of Duxbury Networking. It is a leading provider of networking solutions designed to deliver next-level performance without breaking the bank. The DuxNet range includes battery cameras, switches, service gateways, and access points, designed to optimise network efficiency and reliability. Enjoy cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank, backed by our limited lifetime warranty and free support.