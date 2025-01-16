Duxbury reinforces commitment to ICT skills development with 2025 Masterclasses

Masterclasses.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, continues to address the critical local ICT skills gap by offering specialised technical training through its 2025 Masterclasses. These tailored sessions, available in Johannesburg, Durban and online, equip channel partners with the job-ready expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

As a trusted distributor of cutting-edge solutions such as DuxNet, HPE Aruba Networking, Axis Communications, Extreme Networks, Sophos and Cambium Networks, Duxbury sets itself apart with value-added support and training that go beyond traditional distribution. The Masterclasses cover essential areas like routing, switching, cyber security and wireless technologies, aligning with industry needs.

“South Africa faces a skills shortage of at least 77 000 high-value digital jobs, impacting innovation and economic growth,” says Graham Duxbury, CEO of Duxbury Networking. “For four decades and counting, we’ve prioritised skills development to address this need. By leveraging our in-house expertise, we help our partners maximise the potential of vendor solutions while contributing to national economic progress.”

The 2025 Masterclasses will feature five comprehensive training modules covering topics such as routing, switching, surveillance, wireless and cyber security. Participants who complete all modules will earn the Duxbury Networking Master Certificate, underscoring their mastery of essential technical skills.

Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking, emphasises the importance of empowering partners through access to high-quality training.

“In the connected business landscape, having the right technical expertise is a competitive advantage. Our Masterclasses provide channel partners with the tools they need to adapt and excel in an ever-changing digital world.”

Facilitated by industry experts, including Shaun Gordon, Chief Security Officer at Duxbury Networking, the Masterclasses feature in-depth, hands-on exploration of vendor solutions. These sessions help resellers stay ahead of industry trends while delivering exceptional value to their customers.

For updates and enrolment information on the 2025 Duxbury Masterclasses, visit www.duxbury.co.za/training or follow Duxbury Networking on social media.



