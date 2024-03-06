Duxbury unveils next-gen solar-powered switches

Duxbury Solar Switches are revolutionise the way businesses deploy IP-based devices.

At a time when the national grid is under continued pressure and load-shedding is rife, Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has introduced its range of Solar Unmanaged switches. These are designed for both commercial and industrial use targeting applications in businesses and home offices.

These powerful solar-powered switches, the DUX106SPS5A and DUX106SPS15A models, are ideal for any environment requiring reliable power over ethernet (POE) capabilities, such as IP phones, cameras and access points.

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

"Our solar switches are revolutionising the way businesses deploy IP-based devices," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "By harnessing the power of solar, we are offering an eco-friendly, cost-effective solution with the added benefit of a competitive price point and a limited lifetime warranty. This ensures our clients not only meet their current networking requirements, but do so with an eye towards sustainability and future growth."

These switches are perfect for a range of uses, including connecting IP-based network surveillance solutions. The Duxbury Solar Unmanaged range ensures continued connectivity even in the most challenging environments.

Both models feature:

Five gigabit ethernet ports: Ensures high-speed connectivity for devices.

Ensures high-speed connectivity for devices. One SFP port: Offers fibre connectivity for longer distance links.

Offers fibre connectivity for longer distance links. Solar power capability: Designed for use with solar power, providing flexibility in deployment without relying on traditional power sources.

Designed for use with solar power, providing flexibility in deployment without relying on traditional power sources. Power over ethernet (POE): Supplies power to connected devices like IP cameras and access points through ethernet cables, reducing the need for additional power sources.

Supplies power to connected devices like IP cameras and access points through ethernet cables, reducing the need for additional power sources. Compact and durable design: Suitable for various environments, including outdoor installations.

Suitable for various environments, including outdoor installations. Plug and play: Easy set-up without the need for software installation or configuration.

The main differentiators between the two models lie in their solar panel input capacity as well as their battery support.

DUX106SPS5A: Can connect to a solar panel with a maximum power input of 400W. The model is compatible with 12V or 24V lead-acid or lithium batteries with a maximum capacity of up to 50AH, suitable for smaller installations or where less backup power is required.

Can connect to a solar panel with a maximum power input of 400W. The model is compatible with 12V or 24V lead-acid or lithium batteries with a maximum capacity of up to 50AH, suitable for smaller installations or where less backup power is required. DUX106SPS15A: Supports a larger solar panel with a maximum power input of 800W, providing greater flexibility and capacity for powering connected devices. It supports larger battery capacities of up to 500AH, offering extended backup power for more critical applications or longer duration without sunlight.

Both models share several advanced features such as AI Extend, AI VLAN, AI QOS and POE Watchdog, along with integrated charging and battery protection functions.

“For those looking to harness the power of the sun for their networking needs, the Duxbury Solar Unmanaged switch range offers a reliable, efficient and environmentally friendly solution,” adds Van Schalkwyk.

Duxbury will be expanding the Solar Unmanaged range with an eight-port managed solar switch in the second quarter of this year.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.