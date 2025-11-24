DuxNet launches multi-vendor SFP transceivers with local coding, lifetime warranty

Andy Robb, Technical Officer at Duxbury Networking.

DuxNet, the in-house brand of Duxbury Networking, today announced a locally supported range of optical transceivers designed to simplify inventories, speed up delivery and reduce interoperability headaches for South African networks.

At the heart of the launch is custom coding performed by Duxbury’s technical team in Johannesburg. This means that each module can be profiled for the intended switch or router before it ships.

“In roughly 95% of customer scenarios, you can deploy a DuxNet transceiver and we’ll code it per device requirement,” says Andrew Robb, Technical Officer at Duxbury Networking. “The result is faster delivery, fewer RMAs and far less time wasted on brand lock-ins or guesswork. Our focus is reliability, not bargain-bin pricing, and we back that up with a lifetime warranty and telephonic support from our engineers.”

One physical SKU, many brands

Because DuxNet programs EEPROMs to match target platforms, one physical SKU can serve multiple vendor ecosystems. That reduces spares complexity for partners and operators, while still maintaining multi-source agreement (MSA) compliance and digital diagnostic monitoring (DDM) for health and performance telemetry across models.

Initial line-up (fully supported today)

1G SX / LX (SFP) :

: DUX1000SX (850 nm MM): up to 550m on OM3 (300m on OM1); DDM; 0–70 °C (C-temp) with -40–85°C (I-temp) option.

DUX1000LX (1310 nm SM): up to 10km; DDM; C-temp, and I-temp variants available .

. 10G SR / LR (SFP+):

DUX10GESR (850 nm MM): 300m (OM3) / 550m (OM4); no minimum distance (ideal for intra-office runs); DDM; C-temp, and I-temp variants.

DUX10GELR (1310 nm SM): 10km reach; no minimum attenuation; DDM; C-temp, and I-temp variants .

. 40G QSFP+ :

: DUXQSFPSR (eSR4, 850 nm MM over MPO): up to 400m on OM4 (300m OM3); DDM; MSA-compliant.

DUXQSFPLR4 (LR4, CWDM over SM): 10km with 4 lanes at 1271/1291/1311/1331 nm; DDM; QSFP+ MSA.

All listed modules support DDM/DOM via a two-wire interface and adhere to the applicable SFF/QSFP MSA specifications. This ensures standards-based operation while enabling device-specific coding when needed.

Built for South African conditions

Many DuxNet transceivers are offered in industrial temperature variants (-40°C to +85°C), which is critical for POPs, outdoor cabinets, plant floors and non-conditioned spaces common in local deployments. Power consumption figures are kept low (≤1W for 1G/10G SFP/SFP+), which helps with POE/UPS sizing and thermal planning in dense racks.

“Partners often ask us to help standardise spares across mixed vendor environments. With DuxNet optics and local coding, you can carry fewer part numbers, cover more scenarios, and still meet the exact idiosyncrasies of a given switch OS or line card without resorting to ‘grey-market’ products that can fail under pressure.”

Roadmap: 25G and 100G profiles

Duxbury is also preparing 25G SFP28 and 100G QSFP28 profiles to broaden upgrade paths where multi-gig uplinks or leaf-spine designs are being introduced. Reference profiles include:

25G LR (1 310nm SM, 10km): FEC required in host; also supports 10G with CDR bypass.

FEC required in host; also supports 10G with CDR bypass. 25G SR (850nm MM, 100m @ OM4): FEC required in host; CDR bypass for 10G services.

FEC required in host; CDR bypass for 10G services. 100G LR (1 311nm SM, 10km): PAM4 with on-module KP4 FEC (host should not enable FEC for this profile).

PAM4 with on-module KP4 FEC (host should not enable FEC for this profile). 100G SR4 (850nm MM, 100m @ OM4): FEC in the host per IEEE 802.3bj RS (528,514).

“We see transceivers as infrastructure, not commodities. That’s why we code locally, test before shipment and support for life. If partners need a specific brand profile tomorrow, we can turn it around quickly and they can deploy with confidence.”

Key partner benefits

Multi-vendor use with device-specific coding to reduce lock-in.

with device-specific coding to reduce lock-in. Fewer spares thanks to one physical SKU serving multiple brands.

thanks to one physical SKU serving multiple brands. Faster turnaround through local coding and validation.

through local coding and validation. Engineering-backed with a limited lifetime warranty and telephonic support.

For more information, contact DuxNet at (+27) 011 351 9800 or visit https://www.duxbury.co.za/duxnet/.