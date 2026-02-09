DuxNet launches Premium switching range with built-in cloud management for South African SMEs

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Networking BU Executive at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

DuxNet, the in-house brand of Duxbury Networking, has launched its new DuxNet Premium managed switching range, introducing free built-in cloud-based network management designed to give South African SMEs real-time visibility, control and optimisation across single and multi-site environments.

The Premium range marks DuxNet’s move beyond hardware-only networking into platform-led operations. Instead of managing switches and infrastructure on a per-device basis, organisations can now deploy, configure, monitor and troubleshoot their networks centrally through a secure cloud interface included as standard with Premium models. This reflects growing pressure on local IT teams to support multi-branch environments, hybrid workforces and always-on connectivity without enterprise-scale budgets or headcount.

South African SMEs increasingly face the same uptime, security and performance expectations as large enterprises, yet often rely on fragmented tools and manual processes. The built-in cloud management layer in the DuxNet Premium range closes that gap by providing automated monitoring, intelligent optimisation and complete network visibility from a single control plane.

The platform introduces continuous health monitoring and predictive risk alerts that identify emerging faults before they cause downtime. AI-driven optimisation automates tuning and scheduling, reducing manual intervention. A real-time topology view allows IT teams to visualise their entire environment at a glance, enabling rapid pinpointing of performance or connectivity issues. Role-based access controls and open API integration support secure delegation and connection into broader enterprise systems where required.

Multi-site organisations benefit from unified management across branches, campuses and remote locations, while service providers gain the ability to deliver centralised support at scale. The Premium range is designed to grow with customer requirements, supporting small environments today and more complex multi-site deployments as businesses expand.

The launch strengthens DuxNet’s positioning as a local networking brand focused on operational outcomes rather than infrastructure supply alone. By combining cloud-native management with DuxNet’s Premium cloud-enabled switching products, the company is enabling South African organisations to adopt modern network operations without the complexity and cost typically associated with enterprise management platforms.

“Our goal is to make intelligent network control accessible to organisations that need enterprise-grade visibility and reliability, without enterprise-level overhead. The Premium range allows customers to manage networks proactively rather than reactively, improving uptime, reducing support effort and giving IT teams the confidence to scale,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Networking BU Executive at Duxbury Networking.

The DuxNet Premium range supports industrial, Layer 2 and Layer 3 managed switching environments, allowing customers to adopt cloud-based operations at their own pace. Many recently deployed DuxNet Premium managed switches can connect to the cloud management layer through a firmware upgrade, enabling existing customers to adopt cloud management without replacing hardware. Cloud management access and features are included with the purchase of supported DuxNet Premium switches, with no additional licensing cost.

Cloud-based management for DuxNet wireless access points and gateways will be introduced later this year, extending the same centralised visibility and control to WiFi environments.

As networks become more distributed and business operations more dependent on continuous connectivity, DuxNet believes cloud-native control will become a baseline requirement rather than a luxury reserved for large enterprises. The launch of the Premium range represents a step towards giving South African organisations the tools to run networks that are smarter, more resilient and ready for the next phase of digital growth.

A list of supported cloud-enabled models and firmware downloads is available on the Duxbury website.

For more information, contact DuxNet at (+27) 011 351 9800 or visit https://www.duxbury.co.za/duxnet/.