DuxNet solar-powered switches keep South Africans connected

Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager, Duxbury Networking. (Image: Supplied)

Given the unreliability of South Africa’s energy grid, the demand for independent connectivity solutions has never been greater. DuxNet, the in-house brand of Duxbury Networking, has unveiled its latest solar-powered network switches, providing businesses, SMEs, and rural communities with a sustainable and power-resilient networking solution.

"With ongoing power disruptions, businesses and individuals cannot afford unreliable networks. Our new solar-powered switches ensure critical operations, from security surveillance to business communications, remain online even during prolonged blackouts," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Development Manager at Duxbury Networking.

The latest DuxNet solar switches are engineered for off-grid, load-shedding-proof networking, making them ideal for businesses, educational institutions and rural installations that struggle with inconsistent power supply. Designed to operate seamlessly using solar energy, these switches provide an alternative to traditional network infrastructures reliant on Eskom’s unstable grid.

A standout feature of the DUX106SPS5A_LED unmanaged switch is its integrated LED display, which allows users to monitor battery status easily, thereby eliminating guesswork and ensuring real-time visibility into power levels.

“This feature is particularly important for IT support staff that need confirmation of battery status at a glance,” says Van Schalkwyk.

Meanwhile, the new DuxNet managed switches introduce enhanced support for both passive and active Power over Ethernet (PoE), ensuring greater flexibility for businesses deploying wireless networks, surveillance cameras, or VOIP systems.

DUX106SPS5A_LED. (Image: Supplied)

With a focus on reliability, scalability and sustainability, DuxNet’s solar-powered switches are built to address some of South Africa’s most pressing connectivity issues:

Mitigating load-shedding impact: Ensures uninterrupted network operation even during extended power outages.

Ensures uninterrupted network operation even during extended power outages. Off-grid capability: Perfect for rural and remote locations where traditional power infrastructure is unreliable or unavailable.

Perfect for rural and remote locations where traditional power infrastructure is unreliable or unavailable. Sustainable networking: Supports South Africa’s shift towards renewable energy solutions, helping businesses reduce dependency on the grid.

“As businesses seek ways to remain resilient amid power instability, investing in solar-powered networking solutions has become a necessity,” says Van Schalkwyk.

DuxNet’s solar-powered switches offer a cost-effective, scalable and energy-efficient networking solution that supports the growth of South African businesses, while ensuring they remain connected in an increasingly unpredictable energy landscape.

DuxNet’s latest solar-powered networking solutions are now available through Duxbury Networking’s authorised distributors and partners. For more information, visit https://www.duxbury.co.za/duxnet/.