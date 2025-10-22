E-waste recycling pilot launches in Jozi

South Africa is estimated to generate over 360 000 tonnes of e-waste annually.

An electronic waste (e-waste) recycling pilot project has been introduced, to address the “growing crisis” of e-waste management in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality.

The pilot was launched yesterday in Alexander Township by Bernice Swarts, deputy minister in the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The department − in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, Gauteng Department of Environment and the producer responsibility organisations (PROs) − says the project is to test and implement a sustainable system for recycling of e-waste in the City of Johannesburg.

In addition, the collaboration aims to manage and dispose of e-waste responsibly, while raising awareness among communities about the importance of recycling and the dangers of improper e-waste disposal, according to a statement.

Swarts comments: “In the Johannesburg municipality, like many other parts of our country, improper disposal of e-waste has become a growing concern.

“There are a few e-waste recycling centres located in the city, and due to limited awareness, many residents may not be aware of the risks posed by improper e-waste disposal, or the need to recycle electronic devices responsibly, hence the need for the e-waste recycling launch.

“The increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper system for disposal has led to the accumulation of waste that harms our environment and contaminates water and soil. The launch of the e-waste recycling pilot project is our response to this growing crisis.”

E-waste is now considered the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide. In SA, the environment department estimates the country generates over 360 000 tonnes of e-waste annually, with at least 50% of this waste generated in Gauteng.

It notes that only a small fraction (approximately 10%) of e-waste is properly managed. The rest ends up in landfills or is illegally dumped, posing serious risks to the ecosystem.

Swarts explains: “Our waste laws do not allow the disposal of e-waste to landfill. This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfill for recycling purposes. As part of our efforts to address this growing e-waste problem, South Africa implemented the extended producer responsibility legislation for the electrical and electronic equipment sector since November 2021, which compels the producers of electronic products to take back and ensure proper recycling thereof.”

The deputy minister notes the success of the project relies heavily on local community participation. “By providing households with easy access to collection or drop-off points, recycling facilities and offering guidance on how to properly separate and dispose of their old electronic devices, we aim to change the way residents think about their waste.

“The PROs, working together with local SMMEs, will ensure availability of drop-off points and collection bins/receptacles to ensure ease of access and safe disposal of e-waste.

“Not only will this help the City of Johannesburg and the residents of Alexandra Township to manage its e-waste more effectively, but it will also contribute to our country’s broader environmental goals.”

Through the initiative, the department also targets job creation and stimulating local economic development. “We will be able to engage the PROs that are committed to facilitating the proper recycling of e-waste. These organisations play a crucial role in managing the end-of-life phase of electronic products and are an important part of the national effort to promote a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled rather than discarded.

“Through collaboration between the City of Johannesburg and the PROs, we can ensure this pilot project is sustainable and scalable, with the potential to expand across other regions in the future.”