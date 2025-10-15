Gauteng promotes circular economy for e-waste

International e-Waste Day aims to raise public awareness about the growing problem of electronic waste and encourage responsible recycling.

The Gauteng government is looking to turn old electronics into new chances for jobs, innovation and sustainability.

This was highlighted at the Gauteng Department of e-Government Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Conference last week.

The event was held ahead of International e-Waste Day, commemorated annually on 14 October, to raise public awareness about the growing problem of electronic waste and encourage responsible recycling.

South Africa is one of the highest generators of e-waste on the African continent, producing 530 million kilograms of e-waste a year, according to the UN’s Global E-Waste Monitor. It says this is equivalent to almost 8kg per person in the country.

The two-day conference brought together government officials, environmental experts, entrepreneurs, academics and e-waste collectors to tackle the province’s growing e-waste challenge and explore ways to turn it into lasting social and economic value. The goal was to move beyond awareness and collaboratively develop a long-term vision for sustainable e-waste management in Gauteng.

Bonginkosi Dhlamini, Gauteng MEC for e-Government, at the Gauteng Department of e-Government Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Conference last week.

Bonginkosi Dhlamini, Gauteng MEC for e-Government, highlighted the province’s commitment to transforming e-waste from an environmental threat into an opportunity for economic inclusion and innovation.

He stressed that e-waste should not be seen merely as a by-product of technological progress but as a challenge that, if addressed correctly, can promote green jobs and community empowerment.

“Together, we can turn e-waste to good use, we can unlock our communities’ potential and build a future that is not only digital but truly sustainable,” he said.

Dhlamini emphasised that sustainable digital transformation must involve and benefit all people, particularly those in underserved communities.

“By investing in township recycling initiatives and skills development, we are not only protecting the environment, but we are also opening new doors for youth and women to thrive in a digital age.”

He also called on the private sector to play a more active role in building an inclusive e-waste value chain.

“The time has come for business and government to work together, not only to manage waste, but to create a circular economy that builds resilience, creates jobs and leaves no one behind,” said Dhlamini.

Throughout the conference, discussions focused on building a circular economy in which electronic products are reused, refurbished and responsibly recycled. Participants examined national policy frameworks − such as the National Waste Management Strategy 2020 − explored municipal implementation models, and considered how township-based enterprises could play a role in the local collection and refurbishment of devices.

Pick n Pay e-waste bins are capable of holding items ranging from cables and kettles, to mobile phones and washing machines.

Meanwhile, big five retailer Pick n Pay has teamed up with Ewaste Africa and the E-waste Recycling Authority to educate the public about the importance of responsibly recycling e-waste, rather than discarding the items in landfills.

“E-waste contains harmful substances like lead and mercury that can damage the environment and human health. In Africa, less than one percent is formally recycled, showing how much more needs to be done,” said Dr Marcin Durski of EWaste Africa.

The collaborators placed the first e-waste collection containers in store in July 2024 and by the end of this year, 120 will be available at 120 stores across Gauteng, Western and Eastern Cape, Free State, North-West, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Since the beginning of 2025, 124 tonnes of e-waste have been collected.

According to Riley van Rooyen, Pick n Pay sustainability lead, customer demand for e-waste bins is on the rise. “As the demand grows, so does education around e-waste.”

According to the EPR Waste Association of South Africa, a non-profit organisation that helps manage and recycle waste in SA, businesses are among the largest consumers of technology, which means they are also significant contributors to electronic waste.

“By taking proactive steps, companies can support sustainability and be in compliance with regulations,” it said in a statement.

It also encouraged the public to contribute to a cleaner future by adopting sustainable practices: repair before replacing, donate or resell electronics, recycle responsibly and spread awareness.