Waterfall City collab organised to drive up e-waste recycling

Phillip de Vos, Waterfall City precinct manager at Attacq, Doug Woolley, Dell Technologies, Ashley du Plooy, CEO of ERA, Natasha Moyo, Manager Technical Support Services at Dell Technologies and Mischa Tessendorf, Sustainability Project Manager at Attacq.

Dell Technologies South Africa, in collaboration with non-profit organisation ERA (E-Waste Recycling Authority) and Attacq, a development partner in Waterfall City, has placed a new e-waste recycling bin at the mixed-use precinct in Johannesburg.

The top loader recycling unit, placed in the car park at Waterfall Corner shopping centre, features easily accessible compartments for different sized waste items.

According to the collaborators, the World Economic Forum (WEF) states there are now more mobile phones than people in the world.

E-waste remains one of the most difficult types of waste to recycle, posing risks to both human health and the environment, the partners add.

In 2022, 62 billion kilograms of e-waste was generated worldwide, yet recycling rates remain exceptionally low, with less than 1% of e-waste recycled in Africa.

Mischa Tessendorf, sustainability project manager at Attacq, says: “Sustainability is at the core of Attacq’s strategy, and part of this is waste management and reduction. We’ve done this by designing buildings with waste separation and waste management areas, and we’re pleased to partner with Dell Technologies and ERA to address the unique challenge of electronic waste through this recycling bin.”

Doug Woolley, GM and VP of Dell Technologies South Africa, says: “Technology has an important role in addressing environmental challenges. The IT industry is heavily dependent on finite raw materials – and discarded electronic items, in which valuable metals and minerals reside, are also important suppliers of these raw materials.”

Philip de Vos, Waterfall City precinct manager at Attacq, adds: “Our vision is to establish Waterfall City as a benchmark for sustainable development in South Africa. We’re achieving this through various sustainability and smart building initiatives and are proud to add the e-waste recycling bin to this portfolio of sustainable solutions.”

ERA focuses on improving waste management for electronic waste, lighting and batteries – collectively known as waste electrical and electronic equipment and lighting (WEEEL).

The organisation believes proper management of WEEEL is essential due to the presence of toxic materials that pose environmental risks.