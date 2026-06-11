Electric Fiat Tris targets on-demand delivery gap

The Fiat Tris electric three-wheeled pick-up vehicle.

Fiat South Africa is preparing to bring the Tris, a fully electric three-wheeled pick-up vehicle, to SA and selected Sub-Saharan African markets.

Developed to address growing demand for affordable last-mile delivery solutions across Africa, the Tris is expected to become available in SA by the end of 2026.

The vehicle was revealed at the Transport Evolution Summit 2026, in Johannesburg this week, as part of Fiat’s broader global micro-mobility strategy , which focuses on providing efficient, accessible and sustainable urban transport solutions.

The launch comes as African cities face increasing congestion, rising transport costs and growing demand for flexible delivery services.

Fiat says the Tris has been developed to bridge a mobility gap by offering businesses and entrepreneurs a practical transport solution tailored to short-distance commercial operations.

“The micro-mobility category is far bigger than any one format,” says Kabelo Rabotho, director of micro mobility at automaker Stellantis South Africa.

“At its simplest, micro mobility is about matching the journey to the most efficient tool for that journey. Not every trip needs a large car. Not every delivery needs a van. We are not replacing other forms of transport; rather we are filling a ‘gap’ that, in the context of Africa, is becoming increasingly apparent as the continent grows.”

Fiat believes the Tris has the potential to support independent workers, small businesses and underserved communities by lowering operating costs, while providing a zero-emissions transport alternative.

Fiat is one of the vehicle brands owned by Stellantis, which is one of the world's largest automotive groups.

The Fiat Tris is powered by a 48-volt electric motor, producing 9kW of peak power and 45Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 45km/h.

It features a 6.9kWh lithium battery that delivers a homologated range of 90km on a single charge.

Designed for urban delivery operations, the vehicle can carry more than 500kg of payload, while maintaining a compact footprint of 3.17m in length, notes Fiat.

A turning radius of 3.05 metres allows it to navigate narrow streets and dense urban environments.

Fiat has integrated charging capabilities directly into the vehicle, allowing users to recharge using a standard 220V domestic plug without requiring external charging equipment.

The battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in approximately 3.5 hours and fully recharged in under five hours. Regenerative braking is included as standard to improve efficiency and extend driving range.