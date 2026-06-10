SA’s electric vehicle sales rev up as fuel costs bite

Improved electricity stability and expanding charging infrastructure are boosting consumer confidence in electric vehicle ownership. (Image source: 123RF.com)

South Africa’s electric vehicle (EV) market gained significant momentum in the first quarter of 2026, with battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales surging 97% year-on-year, almost doubling the figure reported in 1Q2025.

This is according to the latest quarterly data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

While the strong growth stems from a low base, it highlights growing consumer interest in electric and hybrid vehicles amid rising fuel costs and increasing focus on long-term ownership value, according to the report.

It states that total EV sales by 23 industry brands increased by 31.5% from 3 487 units in the first quarter 2025, to 4 585 units in the first quarter of 2026.

Of these, SA reported a total number of 544 BEVs sold; a 268-unit increase compared to the 276 BEVs sold in Q1 2025. This represents a 97% increase in BEV sales compared to the same period last year.

The increase comes as the broader new vehicle market continues to recover, supported by improved household and business confidence.

Motorists and businesses are increasingly seeking alternatives to volatile petrol and diesel prices, while improved electricity supply stability is helping boost consumer confidence in electric mobility, the report finds.

Naamsa says consumers are becoming increasingly deliberate in their purchasing decisions, prioritising affordability, financing costs, fuel efficiency and long-term value.

While vehicle demand remains robust, the industry is facing growing economic challenges. Rising fuel prices, increasing inflationary pressures and higher borrowing costs are expected to test consumer affordability during the second half of the year.

“Despite these emerging headwinds, consumer demand remained resilient, supported by underlying mobility requirements, replacement purchasing cycles, fleet renewal activity, and a gradual improvement in household and business confidence.

“Importantly, consumers continued to engage the market in a measured and informed manner, placing greater emphasis on affordability, financing costs, fuel efficiency, vehicle utility, safety and long-term ownership value.”

The organisation notes that the surge in NEV sales is indicative of changing consumer preferences as motorists seek ways to mitigate rising operating costs.

“Evident to the sentiment is the corresponding NEV sales for April 2026 alone, where there is a gain of 120% compared to the same period last year.

“As a result, purchasing decisions are increasingly driven by value and practicality rather than discretionary spending alone, underscoring the continued resilience of South Africa’s new vehicle market and the essential role that personal and commercial mobility plays in supporting economic participation and growth.”

Passenger vehicle sales soar

Data cited by industry advocacy organisation Electric Mission indicates SA now has stock of 7 940 passenger EVs, 562 commercial electric trucks and 134 commercial passenger battery EVs operating across the country.

According to Electric Mission executive director Hiten Parmar, the latest sales figures suggest consumers are increasingly viewing electric vehicles as a financially-viable transport option.

“The near doubling of fully-electric vehicle sales shows that South Africans are responding to economic realities. Consumers are seeing how volatile petrol and diesel prices have become, while electricity costs remain comparatively predictable. Combined with over a year of electricity stability and growing public charging infrastructure, the market is beginning to understand that EVs make the most financial sense,” says Parmar.

Global oil market volatility and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to place pressure on fuel prices, increasing the appeal of electric mobility for both private motorists and commercial fleet operators.

Electric vehicles are also proving cheaper to operate and maintain than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, particularly as electricity prices have remained relatively stable compared to petrol and diesel costs, adds Parmar.

At the same time, South Africa has experienced more than 365 consecutive days without load-shedding, addressing one of the biggest concerns previously associated with EV ownership.

Electric Mission believes that if SA maintains its current sales trajectory of approximately 500 EVs per quarter, the country could more than double its annual sales performance compared to last year.

The organisation argues that consumer demand is strengthening despite lingering perceptions around affordability, charging infrastructure and vehicle availability.

Policy risks emerge

Despite the encouraging growth, industry stakeholders warn that SA risks losing its competitive position if policymakers fail to introduce measures aimed at supporting local EV manufacturing and investment.

Recent developments elsewhere on the continent have intensified concerns. Kenya has announced that the first 100 000 electric vehicles manufactured in the country will be exempt from taxation as part of efforts to accelerate EV adoption and attract investment into the sector.

Parmar adds SA cannot afford to delay policy decisions while other African markets move aggressively to position themselves as future EV manufacturing hubs.

“As Morocco dethroned South Africa as the continent's largest vehicle producer early in 2026, South Africa risks losing future automotive manufacturing investment to more other African countries. The danger is the potential loss of thousands of future manufacturing and supply chain jobs that could migrate to countries, creating more attractive environments for electric vehicle investments,” he notes.

Export markets shift

The warning comes as SA’s key automotive export markets continue to embrace electric mobility at an accelerating pace.

According to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, battery electric vehicles accounted for 19.7% of all vehicle sales in the European Union between January and April this year, as the region progresses towards its 2035 zero-emission vehicle goals.

Industry observers argue that SA’s automotive sector will need to adapt rapidly if it is to remain competitive in international markets and preserve employment across the value chain.

“Countries that establish supportive policy frameworks, develop charging infrastructure and incentivise investment are expected to secure a greater share of future automotive and component manufacturing opportunities,” states Parmar.

“With global EV adoption accelerating and African countries increasingly competing for investment and industrial leadership, the next few years are likely to play a decisive role in determining which nation emerges as the continent’s electric mobility leader.”