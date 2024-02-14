Employee experience predictions for 2024: A new era of engagement

Employee experience matters.

It’s no secret that employee experience matters, but how much impact does it really have? Well, businesses that are reported to have highly engaged teams show 17% higher productivity, 20% higher sales and 21% higher profitability. What does this look like in 2024 and beyond? Smartz Solutions’ C-suite offer insights into what should be prioritised when it comes to employee experience strategies.

Leon Katzke, Chief Technology Officer, casts the focus towards the future of contact centres, emphasising the transformative power of precise agent-customer matching in enhancing employee experiences. He highlights the introduction of Smartz Solutions' innovative tool, AID (Automatic Interaction Distribution), as a game-changer in this arena.

"The crux of elevating employee engagement lies in recognising and harnessing the unique talents and skills of each agent," says Katzke.

AID represents a leap forward in creating purpose-driven calls for agents, enriching their job satisfaction and sense of contribution. By utilising advanced machine learning, sophisticated sentiment analysis and real-time data analytics, AID ensures that each customer is paired with an agent best suited to their needs and emotional state.

Katzke emphasises that the key to transforming employee experiences in contact centres lies in moving beyond mere task allocation.

"It's about creating an environment where agents feel genuinely valued for their unique contributions," he explains.

Henry McCracken, CEO of Smartz South Africa, emphasises the symbiotic relationship between customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX). The future requires intuitive agent interfaces equipped with visual performance monitoring, real-time sentiment analysis and scripting assistance, enhancing both CX and EX. There will be a critical need for tracking and managing customer journeys to inform continuous improvement.

"Agent-assisted tools and functionalities will be the drivers of a smooth, holistic customer and employee experience," says McCracken.

Cindy Van Wyk, Chief Operating Officer, forecasts a seismic shift in the contact centre as a service (CCaaS) sector. With a predicted vendor churn exceeding 48%, the re-evaluation of tech decisions made during the pandemic is imminent. This shift is fuelled by the unsustainability of financial models and a reassessment of product and service due diligence.

"It's open season for CCaaS vendors as the allure of the candy coated CCaaS contracts, brought about by the COVID coaster, finally wears off," says Van Wyk.

Andre Van Der Walt, Chief Data Officer, casts his gaze towards the realms of data security and resource availability. He predicts a surge in blockchain application for securing data access, addressing challenges such as tamper-resistance, data integrity and secure transactions.

Van Der Walt foresees a burgeoning demand for data professionals, outpacing the supply of qualified candidates, thereby spotlighting a critical gap in the talent market.

Navigating the complexities of the modern workplace is complex, but it doesn’t need to be. When focusing on the experiences of employees, we can easily see it is not just a buzzword, but a cornerstone of organisational success. The convergence of innovative technologies like AID, with strategic employee engagement practices, underscores a pivotal shift in how we perceive and value the contributions of every employee. In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and shifting workplace dynamics, the commitment to enhancing employee experience is the beacon guiding companies towards unprecedented levels of productivity, satisfaction and profitability.

State of the Global Workplace: 2023 Report