End of Pick n Pay GoTyme kiosks as bank strengthens digital

Pick n Pay remains a cash deposit and withdrawal partner of GoTyme Bank despite the kiosk withdrawal.

Digital bank GoTyme, formerly TymeBank, is withdrawing its in-store kiosks from Pick n Pay stores, marking a realignment of its physical distribution strategy as customer banking behaviour shifts increasingly online.

In an e-mail sent to customers, the bank says while it is removing kiosks from Pick n Pay stores, it is retaining cash services and expanding its kiosks at Boxer, TFG outlets and mall hubs.

“From 31 March, GoTyme Bank kiosks will no longer be available inside Pick n Pay stores. You can, however, still find a GoTyme Bank kiosk in select The Foschini Group (TFG) and Boxer stores using our kiosk locator,” it says.

In an interview with ITWeb, Pontsho Ramontsha, head of corporate communications at GoTyme Bank, says the decision is part of a data-driven optimisation process rather than a retreat from physical infrastructure.

The move, she notes, does not signal an end to the broader retail partnership between the two brands, but represents a restructuring of the bank’s physical presence in grocery retail − a channel that played a foundational role in its early growth.

“This decision forms part of a broader optimisation of our physical footprint based on customer behaviour. When we launched seven years ago, in-store kiosks in large grocery retailers played a critical role in on-boarding customers and building awareness of digital banking. Since then, customer behaviour has evolved significantly,” she explains.

“More customers are banking digitally, on-boarding patterns have shifted, and retail engagement differs across segments. As a data-led organisation, we continuously review how and where our customers interact with us. The footprint we required at launch is not the same footprint we require today.”

While kiosks will no longer operate inside Pick n Pay stores, the retailer will remain a key transactional partner for the bank, it says.

“This does not signal an end to the partnership,” Ramontsha states. “Pick n Pay remains an important partner and will continue to provide cash deposit and withdrawal services for GoTyme Bank customers nationwide. We remain committed to working with strong retail partners to ensure customers have convenient access to essential banking services.”

This means customers will still be able to deposit and withdraw cash at Pick n Pay tills, even though account opening, card printing and assisted services will shift to other channels, she points out.

Expanding hubs

GoTyme says it is reallocating its kiosk footprint to other retail environments, including Boxer and TFG, while introducing standalone customer hubs in malls across SA.

“We are mindful of accessibility and have carefully mapped our footprint to ensure continued coverage in key customer areas,” Ramontsha adds.

“Customers can continue to deposit and withdraw cash at Pick n Pay tills as usual. For customers who require in-person services, such as card issuance or assistance, kiosks remain accessible in TFG and Boxer stores. “In addition, many services can now be completed through our new GoTyme Bank app, including virtual card access and account management,” she adds.

According to the bank, the shift underscores the maturation of SA’s digital banking market, where app-based on-boarding and virtual card issuance are increasingly becoming mainstream.

The new move also affects customers who previously benefited from loyalty rewards through Pick n Pay’s programme.

From 31 March, GoTyme customers will no longer earn double Smart Shopper points when paying with their bank card at Pick n Pay. However, they will continue to earn standard rewards.

“Importantly, this change does not affect customers’ ability to use their card in-store,” Ramontsha notes. “In addition, GoTyme Bank will introduce a new, broader rewards programme in the second half of 2026, designed to offer value across our full customer base.”

The retailer’s loyalty programme, Smart Shopper, remains operational for standard points accrual.

GoTyme emphasises that the move does not represent a strategic pivot away from physical touchpoints, but rather an evolution of its hybrid approach.

“This move reflects the natural evolution of our hybrid ‘phygital’ model — not a shift away from it. The bank was built on a blended model of physical access and digital banking. That remains unchanged,” Ramontsha concludes.