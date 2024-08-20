Enviro Automotive signs EV partnerships in distribution drive

The Dayun Yuehu S5 mini-SUV.

Enviro Automotive, an importer and distributor of battery electric vehicles (EVs), is expanding its South African market reach through strategic partnerships.

According to a statement, as part of its strategy to offer prospective EV buyers a more accessible approach to affordable EV ownership, it has partnered with WilGin Holdings, the local distributor of DFSK ICE vehicles and Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) products and parts.

Under this agreement, Enviro Automotive will sell its three EV brands through WilGin's 18 nationwide dealers and provide after-sales service.

Enviro Automotive launched the Chinese automaker DFSK's (Dongfeng Sokon Automobile’s) EC35 EV panel van and EC31 EV 1-tonne forward-cab bakkie in the local market in 2022. The two- and four-seater EVs have since gained traction in the market, says the company.

Last month, Enviro Automotive introducedthe Dayun Yuehu S5 mini-SUV, reportedly SA’s cheapest EV.

It has introduced auto-electrical training to prepare technicians for diagnosing and repairing new-generation EV vehicles.

Earlier this year, Enviro Automotive partnered with Bosch Service Stations and initiated technician training, which will roll out nationwide, equipping technicians to service the Enviro Automotive line-up as the company expands its local footprint, it says.

As more people recognise the benefits of EVs, the shift towards these vehicles will accelerate, making this specialised training increasingly essential, it notes.

"We are excited about our growing local distribution and service agreements. These partnerships will support our mission to assist organisations and the car-buying public in transitioning to sustainable green energy solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint, while also saving money in the process," says Gawie Brink, technical director of Enviro Automotive.

Enviro Automotive says it is also pursuing licensing agreements with automotive dealer groups and privately-owned dealerships, while seeking partnerships with fleet management companies.

This strategy aims to make its affordable, eco-friendly EVs more accessible nationally by leveraging a multi-franchise dealer approach, using existing dealerships rather than establishing a new network, to avoid negatively impacting retail pricing, it adds.

In May, Enviro Automotive announced the DFSK EC75 EV panel van, set for launch in the last quarter of 2024. Its 50.38kWh lithium iron phosphate battery provides a range of 300km.

“Our partnerships with WilGin and Bosch Car Service Centres are key to accelerating the adoption of affordable battery-electric vehicles across SA,” says Gideon Wolvaardt, MD of Enviro Automotive.

“Expanding into new markets through partnerships and licensing agreements helps us make affordable EV ownership more appealing to South Africans.”