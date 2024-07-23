South Africa's cheapest electric vehicle goes on sale

The Dayun Yuehu S5 has a 31.7kWh ternary lithium-ion battery with a 330km range.

Enviro Automotive, an importer and distributor of electric vehicles (EVs), has introduced what it says is SA’s cheapest battery-electric vehicle – the Dayun Yuehu S5 mini-SUV.

According to the Pretoria-based company, only eight units from its first batch of Dayun Yuehu S5 remain, after local customers placed pre-orders over the last few months.

Targeting city dwellers and environmentally-conscious individuals who previously could not afford to go electric, the Dayun Yuehu S5 is priced at just under R400 000. It comes in two five-door models: Standard and VIP.

With more than 35 000 units sold globally over the last seven years, the Dayun Yuehu S5 has become a popular choice for eco-friendly customers, offering low ownership costs, says Enviro Automotive.

It is developed by China-headquartered Dayun Motor, which initially started as a heavy truck manufacturer.

Founded in 2004 as part of the Dayun Group, the company later focused on motorcycles and commercial vehicles before venturing into electric cars.

In 2017, it launched the Dayun Yuehu S5, which has since been marketed under different names in more than 20 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Dayun Yuehu S5 to our local EV product line-up, as it appeals to a broader group of customers seeking affordable electric vehicle options,” says Gideon Wolvaardt, MD of Enviro Automotive.

“This urban commuter has been extensively tested in various markets globally, proving highly reliable. It reduces your environmental footprint, while saving money in the long run.”

Until now, SA’s cheapest EV was the Mini Cooper SE at R686 400, while the second-cheapest was the BMW i3, with a starting price of R754 200.

In 2022, China-developed Eleksa CityBug became the cheapest EV in SA after Pretoria-headquartered dealership Eleksa brought it into the country. However, the Shandong Gaia New Energy Tech-developed vehicle is no longer available in the market.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 Intelligent Car System offers driver-assistance features.

According to Dayun, the Yuehu S5 has a 31.7kWh ternary lithium-ion battery with a 330km range. With a standard charge of 220V, it takes about four hours to recharge. It supports Level 2 AC and DC charging for home charging, or recharges at DC fast-charging stations, and consumes 10.7kWh per 100km.

EV sales in SA have steadily increased since the vehicles’ introduction to the market, with a notable uptick in interest over the past four years, according to a survey conducted by AutoTrader.

Although there is demand for EVs, exorbitant prices posed a serious threat to the growth of SA’s EV industry, it says.

According to AutoTrader, EVs are more expensive in SA for a variety of reasons, including punitive import duties – levies cost as much as 25% in SA compared to 18% for internal combustion engine vehicles.

Other reasons include batteries being expensive to produce, low consumer demand, continued power issues and ‘range anxiety’.

However, government incentives and advances in EV technology are some of the factors expected to contribute to reduced prices in future, it says.

“Electric mobility is the future. In a country rapidly adopting alternative energy solutions, like solar panels, inverters and battery packs at home, the Dayun Yuehu S5 offers good return on investment when buying a car today; the savings are immense,” says Gawie Brink, technical director and co-founder of Enviro Automotive.

Dayun's Intelligent Car System offers driver-assistance features, including functions for vehicle monitoring, Bluetooth, a hands-free system, selection of various media, as well as climate control settings. Content from the internet can be displayed using its WiFi hotspot. It features USB and Type-C multimedia ports.

The Yuehu S5 Standard is on the market for R399 900, while the Yuehu S5 VIP costs R449 900.The EVs are available in white, green, pink, teal and dark red.

The Dayun Yuehu S5 offers a three-year/60 000km warranty and service plan, which includes roadside assistance.

Enviro Automotive says it recently confirmed the launch of the larger DFSK EC75 EV panel van, set to arrive in the last quarter of 2024. The company says it also plans to introduce the new SRM T3 EV 1.6-tonne to SA later this year, with the launch date still to be announced.

At 3.65m long, the Dayun Yuehu S5 is able to navigate congested city streets.