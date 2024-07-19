EOH appoints Ashona Kooblall as CFO

EOH has seen several executive moves recently.

JSE-listed technology services firm EOH has appointed Ashona Kooblall as executive director and group chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 22 July.

Kooblall replaces Marialet Greeff, who resigned from the company in June.

“The board would like to thank Marialet for her dedication and commitment to the group over the past five years, first employed within the finance function when she joined EOH in 2019 and then as interim CFO from 1 November 2023 and group CFO from 22 February 2024,” says the firm.

“The board expresses gratitude for Marialet's dedication and contributions to the group, particularly in addressing significant legacy issues.”



EOH interim CEO Marius de la Rey acknowledges Greeff's integral role in resolving issues such as the PAYE dispute with the South African Revenue Service and joins the board in wishing her well in her future endeavours.



Kooblall joined EOH in 2020 as the finance director of iOCO SA and became chief financial officer of iOCO (EOH's largest operating division, which includes South Africa and international operations) in January 2024, a position she held until June 2024.



The firm says she brings a wealth of understanding and experience in the financial operations and businesses of the EOH Group to her new position as group CFO.



Kooblall completed her articles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and her previous experience includes being the group financial manager for Tiger Brands and a finance manager for Barloworld.

Prior to joining EOH, she served as finance director for Nike Africa until 2019.

De la Rey says: “With Ashona’s extensive knowledge and experience in the financial operations and businesses of the EOH group, Ashona is well-equipped to excel in her new position as group CFO.”



EOH has also announced that Nosipho Molope has stepped down as independent non-executive director, with effect from 18 July.



“The board thanks Nosipho for her valuable contribution to EOH over the years, including as chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” says the firm.



Rhys Summerton will replace Molope as chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, with immediate effect.



Summerton is the founder and investor at Milkwood Capital, a long-term, value-oriented, global investment company, based in Windsor, UK.



From 2009 to 2013, he held the position of managing director and global head of emerging market equity research at Citigroup.



Prior to that, he was a telecoms and media analyst at Citigroup and Cazenove.