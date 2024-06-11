EOH CFO calls it quits

EOH sees another executive change.

Marialet Greeff has resigned from her position as group chief financial officer (CFO) of EOH, with effect from 30 September.

In a statement, the JSE-listed technology services firm says Greeff has stepped down to “pursue other interests”.

Greeff’s resignation comes less than two weeks after three members quit the EOH board of directors.

Late last month, EOH announced the resignation of Andrew Mthembu as a director of the company and its subsidiaries, as well as from his position as executive chairman and interim CEO.

It also announced the departure of Fatima Newman as an executive director, and Bharti Harie, who resigned as independent non-executive director.

EOH notes the board of directors has started a process to identify an appropriate replacement for Greeff.

Shareholders will be advised on the appointment of a new group finance director in due course, says the company.

“EOH’s current finance team comprises experienced and dedicated professionals who are well-versed in the financial operations and procedures of EOH, and Marialet will work alongside the team to facilitate a seamless continuity of the financial function and group leadership during this interim period,” it says.

“The board would like to thank Marialet for her contribution to EOH and wishes her well in her future endeavours.”

Greeff was appointed into the CFO role in February to replace Megan Pydigadu, who resigned from the company last year.