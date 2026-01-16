Ericsson announces proposed job cuts

Ericsson has proposed staff reductions in Sweden, adding to job cuts in the global tech sector.

Multinational networking and telecoms company Ericsson is looking to reduce its staff by 1 600 positions in its home market Sweden.

This, as part of measures aimed at ensuring its competitive position, according to the company statement.

“The proposed staff reduction is part of global initiatives to improve cost position while maintaining investments critical to Ericsson’s technology leadership and the execution of the strategy to deliver high-performing, programmable networks that enable differentiated services and new monetization opportunities.

“Initiatives to increase operational efficiency will continue across the group but will not be announced separately.”

According to Ericsson, it has submitted a notice to the Swedish Public Employment Service, adding that it has initiated negotiations with the relevant Swedish trade unions.

The news comes in the same week as reports that Facebook-parent company Meta is in the process of laying off employees focused on virtual reality within its Reality Labs division.

Data released by RationalFXshows that layoffs in the tech sector are unlikely to end abruptly this year, after a disruptive 2025 for the global tech workforce.

The top tech firms that reduced their staff numbers include Amazon, Microsoft, Accenture and Intel, to name a few.

In 2025, 244 851 people were laid off in the global technology industry, based on a report by RationalFX.

The layoffs were driven by companies’ intensifying investments in artificial intelligence ( AI ) technologies.

RationalFX analyst Alan Cohen said entire job functions, not just individual roles, were eliminated as companies restructured their operations to focus on efficiency, profitability, and AI-driven productivity.