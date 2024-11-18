Ericsson ups R&D spend to drive 4G, 5G networks in SA

Todd Ashton, VP and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson.

Ericsson is accelerating investment in research and development (R&D), to expand 4G networks and prepare for 5G readiness across South Africa.

The Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company says it has channelled more investment into the latest network technologies, phasing out outdated systems and optimising spectrum usage in SA, to foster a collaborative environment for digital connectivity and innovation.

Speaking to ITWeb, on the side-lines of the Africa Tech Festival 2024, in Cape Town last week, Todd Ashton, VP and head of South and East Africa, Ericsson, noted that good quality broadband has become a necessity in SA and the rest of Africa – as highlighted during COVID-19, when access was critical for education and connectivity.

Faster mobile broadband positively impacts the country’s GDP, therefore increasing 4G availability has broader economic benefits, he stated. This further reinforces the need for governments and operators to work closer together to make spectrum and devices more affordable, helping to expand access to 4G.

“We’ve built a strong presence in Johannesburg to support our partners, like MTN, Vodacom and Console Networks. Expanding 4G coverage relies on a few critical components. First, we invest in Africa-specific R&D, introducing innovative products that reduce power consumption and tower load, creating cost-effective solutions for our partners,” explained Ashton.

“Second, we work closely with governments to ensure adequate and affordable spectrum allocation, which helps lower network costs. Lastly, we focus on making 4G devices more affordable for all South Africans – essential to broadening access and adoption.”

Elaborating on Ericsson’s strategic relationship with partners, he said the company provides mobile radio networks, core systems and network software for MTN.

With Vodacom, the collaboration is focused on high-speed backhaul from the radio network, supporting 4G and 5G, while Console Networks offers private 5G networks across industries, like mining − enhancing connectivity and safety in these sectors.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report for June 2024, 4G is expected to grow steadily at 5% annually, adding the largest number of subscriptions and holding the largest subscription share in Sub-Saharan Africa at 38% in 2029.

Current 4G coverage in SA is extensive, at around 90%, despite 2G and 3G remaining common, noted Ashton.

“2G and 3G remain common for specific functions, like prepaid top-ups and mobile money, which are well-supported by 2G’s USSD technology. While 3G usage is declining, there are still many 2G-compatible internet of things devices in use. Ultimately, we hope to phase out 3G to free up spectrum for expanded 4G and future 5G networks, in partnership with operators and regulators.”

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has set preliminary dates for the sunsetting of 2G and 3G, with the final proposed date being 31 December 2027 for the total shutdown of these networks.

However, 5G device adoption in SA and across Africa is limited, mainly due to high device costs, Ashton added.

While 5G coverage is expanding in SA, several barriers hinder faster adoption, including capital constraints for operators, as 5G deployment is capital-intensive, and inadequate spectrum allocation.

“The three key areas for 5G applications include connecting schools in regions where fibre may not be viable; providing small and medium enterprises with reliable broadband access; and thirdly, delivering fibre-like home connectivity in areas where fibre is unavailable or less reliable.

“We’re exploring options to reallocate 3G spectrum for 4G and 5G, to improve data experience for South Africans,” Ashton concluded.