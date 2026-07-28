Ericsson unveils telecoms learnership in Eastern Cape

Ericsson South Africa has launched a telecoms skills development initiative in the Eastern Cape to empower learners through classroom learning and on-site workplace experience.

Ericsson South Africa has debuted a five-year learnership initiative to equip learners with telecommunications field operations skills through combined classroom learning and on-site workplace experience.

Fifteen learners were welcomed at a launch event in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, on 22 July.

The 12-month programme is designed to help learners build the technical and operational skills needed to install, maintain and repair network infrastructure. It has been tailored to Ericsson's field operations, rigging and installation requirements, with the aim of preparing learners to become work-ready telecoms technicians and riggers.

Applicants were selected through a screening process to confirm they were local to East London and met the requirements, before undergoing panel interviews with Ericsson.

Learners who complete the programme are eligible to receive a SAQA-approved Further Education and Training Certificate in Telecommunication Network Operations at NQF Level 4.

The learnership is delivered by Human Capital Learning Solutions and accredited by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations.

“Skills development is important to the future of South Africa’s digital economy,” said Siseko Ngxola, head of Ericsson South Africa. “Through this learnership, Ericsson is helping young people build the technical, safety and workplace skills needed to support telecommunications infrastructure.”

Participants will receive training in telecoms fundamentals, safety, communication, telecoms infrastructure, rigging, installation, tower climbing and field simulations. Learners also gain supervised workplace experience on Ericsson projects while completing workplace logbooks and compiling a portfolio of evidence.

“The initiative forms part of Ericsson's long-term commitment to developing local technical expertise and supporting employment opportunities in South Africa's telecommunications sector,” said Ngxola.