Eskom Expo East London marks 30 years of inspiring young scientists

Tsholomqa High School was awarded the floating trophy for the school with the most participants.

The Eskom Expo East London regional science fair, held recently at Hudson Park High School, featured 76 projects showcased by 115 young scientists from Grades 4-12 as well as technical and vocational education and training students.

The event, part of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, celebrated its 30th anniversary and attracted learners, educators and industry representatives. Engineering was the most popular category, with 40 entries, followed by social science (16) and energy (six). Organisers say the event aims to recognise excellence in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI).

During the awards ceremony, five gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals were presented. Special awards recognised projects in categories including innovation, energy and community development. Winners included:

Best female: Lunathi Qongqo (Grade 10, Hudson Park High School) for a traffic congestion solution.

Best innovation: Lazola Nombakuze and Khazimla Gcoboza (Grade 7, New Generation Primary School) for a cleaning robot.

Best energy project: Azosule Naphakade and Uzuqhame Gcadana (Grade 6, Amalinde Primary School) for a biogas project.

Best development project: Aluxolo Yanga (Grade 12, Bulelani Senior Secondary School) for research on the Earth’s rotational movement.

Additional awards included a one-year tuition bursary to Rhodes University for Great Ikechukwu Umejesi (Grade 11, Hudson Park High School). Hudson Park High School received the floating trophy for best-performing school, while Tsholomqa High School had the most participants.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said: “The creativity, passion and problem-solving skills on display from these learners highlight the remarkable potential of our youth and signal a bright future for innovation in the country.”

Last year in May, learners from the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists represented SA at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) competition, held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, California.

Nicholas Zhang and Zaahid Sader from the UJ Academy Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation, in Johannesburg, won full scholarships for their biomimetic bobsleigh design project. Matthew Collier-Reed, a Grade 12 student from Pinelands High School, received a $500 Regeneron Community Award for developing an accessible messaging platform connecting individuals in need with essential services.

Dates and venues for future Eskom Expo for Young Scientists events can be found here.