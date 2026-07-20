Eskom Expo regional science fairs kick off across SA

Learners from across South Africa will showcase innovative research projects at the Eskom Expo regional science fairs.

More than 6 000 school science projects will go on display across SA from late July as the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists 2026 holds its annual regional science fairs.

The 38 regional events follow 287 district expos held earlier this year, in which 13 882 projects were presented. A total of 18 481 learners participated in Expo activities, including workshops designed to strengthen research and scientific skills.

At the regional fairs, learners will present projects spanning energy, environmental sustainability , healthcare , agriculture , engineering, technology and the social sciences. They will also have the opportunity to engage with peers, educators and professionals from science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation fields.

Award categories include Best Female Project, Best Innovation Project, Best Energy Project and Best Development Project, sponsored by Eskom.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, said the projects reflect real-world challenges that young people see in their communities.

“These fairs showcase the diversity of research taking place in our schools and highlight the issues that matter most to young people in their communities," she said.

The young scientists will compete for the opportunity to represent their regions and provinces at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair, which will be held at the end of September.