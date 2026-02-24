Everlectric ramps up EVs for urban delivery, distribution

Wesley van der Walt, co-founder of Everlectric. (Image supplied)

Electric vehicle-as-a-service firm Everlectric has expanded its fleet portfolio, introducing delivery vans, larger panel vans and urban distribution trucks.

According to the company, the move is aimed at meeting the operational demands of logistics and delivery fleets across the country.

EV-as-a-service is a month-to-month, use-based vehicle subscription and an alternative to the traditional purchase of fleets.

Everlectric offers full-maintenance leasing of commercial battery electric vehicles and EVs, vans and larger vehicles to local companies in logistics and across other sectors.

The expansion, notes the company, represents a shift from small EVs, to vehicles capable of handling the heavier payloads and longer daily distances that define urban logistics.

Until now, electrification in SA was largely confined to smaller vans operating on tightly-defined routes. Everlectric’s next-generation vehicles aim to broaden adoption, addressing the concerns of fleet operators over service levels, uptime and payload capacity, it says.

“These new vehicle classes change the conversation,” says Wesley van der Walt, co-founder of Everlectric.

“We are seeing delivery vans and urban trucks that are built specifically for commercial duty cycles, not adapted from passenger platforms. That is important when vehicles are running full days, carrying consistent loads and returning to depots every night.”

The new offerings target SA’s urban logistics heartland: last-mile delivery, retail replenishment, pharmaceutical distribution and service fleets.

Vehicles are designed to operate on depot-based charging models, reducing dependence on public infrastructure and improving energy predictability, says the firm.

Alongside heavier commercial vehicles, Everlectric is expanding its compact EV line-up for technicians, sales representatives and field-service teams.

“What we are unlocking is choice. Fleet operators can now match the right vehicle class to the actual work being done, rather than forcing EVs into roles they were never designed for,” adds Van der Walt.

Everlectric says it manages over 200 electric vehicles for multiple commercial clients, covering more than 10 million commercial kilometres and saving over 2 200 tonnes of CO₂.

The 2026 expansion aligns with broader market trends, including rising fuel costs, tighter logistics margins and increasing scrutiny on operational efficiency, it adds.

“When you look at the full picture, the total cost of ownership of a fleet EV is typically around 15% lower than an equivalent petrol or diesel vehicle,” Van der Walt notes.

“We are now seeing EVs that are designed for the realities of urban delivery and distribution, not just for demonstration purposes.”