Everlectric spreads EV-as-a-service model to WCape

From left: Everlectric co-founders Wesley van der Walt and Ndia Magadagela, Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth in the City of Cape Town and Paul Plummer, co-founder of Everlectric.

Commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleet solutions provider, Everlectric is expanding its operations to the Western Cape, in efforts to increase its market share in the local EV industry.

According to a statement, this strategic move is aligned with the company’s broader vision to help electrify the country towards a more sustainable, low-emission commercial transport economy.

Pretoria-based Everlectric provides an end-to-end electric vehicle-as-a-service (EVaaS) solution.

This offering includes commercial electric vehicle leasing, bundled with vehicle maintenance, charging infrastructure, telematics through a cloud platform, and renewable-powered charging solutions.

According to the company, the business model removes traditional barriers to EV adoption and ensures seamless integration into existing operations.

To date, the company says it has helped leading FMCG brands, logistics operators and courier companies to adopt sustainable fleet solutions, with over 200 EVs on the road in SA.

“Growing in the Western Cape was a natural step in our journey to support our current and new clients in becoming more sustainable while improving their businesses’ bottom line,” says Ndia Magadagela CEO and co-founder at Everlectric.

“We’re not just offering vehicles, we’re offering a smarter, cleaner way to operate fleets that are better for business and the planet.”

Everlectric offers full maintenance leasing of commercial battery electric vehicles and EVs, vans and larger vehicles to local companies in logistics and across other sectors.

The company preciously told ITWeb that there is an increase in demand for EVaaS in South Africa, having started off with 40 vehicles in 2022.

“We have realised the world is moving towards a trend of a shared asset economy, where one person will own an asset and then lease it to other people,” explains Magadagela.

“We see this trend in the property market like Airbnb, in e-hailing, etc. A client gets a fully-maintained solution and they don't have to worry about taking care of anything, they only have to focus on the subscription.

“Commercial clients are increasingly going green. All industries need to be thinking about their decarbonisation journey. Businesses will go green if it’s cost-efficient for them.”

New laws being introduced globally are also contributing to growth. SA’s government and consumers are increasingly demanding a range of lower or no-emission vehicles, amid the urgent goal of decarbonising the world's economy in the wake of climate change, she states.

EVs also limit reliance on volatile fuel prices, and reduce the total cost of ownership compared to fossil fuel cars − creating cost savings for businesses.

As the demand for cleaner logistics grows, Everlectric remains committed to scaling its footprint and supporting SA’s green transport ambitions one electric fleet at a time, it says.