Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies.

Ask any distributor where their advantage lies and data comes up quickly. We see the whole market. We know what is moving and what is slowing, which categories are quietly building, which ones are being held up by a rebate. All of that is true. Then ask what happens to the information, and the answer is usually that it shapes the buying plan and goes no further.

That is where the advantage stops being one. A distributor acting alone on its own visibility can buy better and hold stock in smarter places. Useful work, and it protects margin. It does not change a single conversation between a reseller and their customer, which is where the channel's revenue is actually decided.

The instinct to hold on is not irrational. Some of the data belongs to vendors and carries confidentiality with it. Some of it feels like it would arm a partner to shop around. And there is an older assumption underneath, that information is leverage, and the party who knows more holds the better position. Deal by deal, that logic works. Across a partner base, it fails.

It fails because a reseller planning with an incomplete view of the market is more likely to get the call wrong, and a distributor whose partners misjudge it inherits the consequences. Orders arrive late and get rushed. Forecasts turn into wishful thinking. Stock sits against demand that never arrives, or misses demand nobody flagged. Whatever planning error a partner makes, distribution absorbs a version of it a few weeks later.

That margin for error is getting smaller. When supply was more predictable and pricing more stable, a partner could get a call wrong and still have room to recover. That room is harder to find when availability can shift, input costs are moving and margins are already under pressure. In that environment, knowing what is happening beyond your own order book becomes more valuable.

The alternative is not a dashboard nobody opens. It is a small number of things a partner cannot work out alone, put in front of them while they can still act on it. Whether a category is accelerating or flattening. What is being specified in a segment they are moving into. Whether the price movement they are watching is a one-off or the front edge of something larger. Aggregated and anonymised, none of that breaches a vendor confidence, yet too much of it still never leaves the room it was discussed in.

What changes is the shape of the relationship. A partner who plans using your information becomes a partner whose plans you can see, and the forecasting improves in both directions. It also gives the relationship something a competing quote cannot easily displace: a clearer view of the market than a reseller can assemble on their own.

I am not going to pretend distribution has solved this, ourselves included. Insight does get shared, but most of it moves informally, in a call, from someone who happens to know. The problem is that it is neither systematic nor consistent. That is not a capability. It is a habit, and it depends entirely on who picks up the phone.

The distributors that are hardest to displace a few years from now will not be the ones holding the most data. They will be the ones whose partners have grown used to planning with it. Information that never leaves the distributor is not an advantage. It is inventory.