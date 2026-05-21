Everyone wants AI − but who’s really ready?

Traci Maynard, ICT channel and partnership specialist.

I’ve spent many years navigating the shifts in our industry, but the current AI -driven transformation feels fundamentally different to anything we’ve seen before.

In my recent conversations with C-suite executives, one thing is very clear: while the appetite for AI is strong, the reality of implementation is where things start to unravel.

In fact, seven out of ten board-level discussions likely revolve around this “AI paradigm” challenge − everyone understands the opportunity, but far fewer know how to operationalise it.

This is where we, as channel leaders, step in. Our role has evolved significantly. We are no longer just service providers − we are guides, orchestrators, and in many cases, the “fly half” helping organisations navigate a complex and fast-moving field.

With IT services now accounting for roughly 30% of the $6.15 trillion global IT market, and demand for AI services expected to grow by 40%, the opportunity for us to step up as trusted advisors has never been greater.

The dawn of MSP 3.0

What we’re witnessing now is the emergence of what I’d call MSP 3.0. This marks a shift away from reactive, labour-intensive support models toward a world where AI plays a central role in managing and resolving IT operations.

The implications are significant. Around 83% of managed service providers (MSPs) believe AI will materially boost revenue within the next two years, and we’re already seeing operational cost reductions of between 30% and 40%.

We’re moving beyond simple automation into a space where AI can generate deeper, more contextual insights.

But it’s not just about cost-efficiency − it’s about redefining the role of the technician. Instead of spending time fixing issues, teams are increasingly overseeing AI-driven systems that manage , triage and resolve problems autonomously.

In practical terms, automated level one support is already reducing ticket volumes by as much as 80%. That changes the entire operating model. It frees up skilled resources to focus on higher-value work − strategic advisory, architecture and innovation − while routine issues are handled in the background.

Strategic horizon

Looking at vendor ecosystems, Google Cloud’s roadmap gives us a strong indication of where things are heading. Two trends stand out in particular: multimodal AI and agentic AI.

Multimodal AI allows systems to process and interpret multiple data types − text, images, video and audio − all at once. For MSPs, this opens up entirely new value propositions. We’re moving beyond simple automation into a space where AI can generate deeper, more contextual insights.

Think of use cases like analysing medical imaging alongside patient records or summarising complex insurance claims in minutes rather than hours.

Then there’s the move toward multi-agent systems. This is where AI becomes less about individual tools and more about ecosystems of agents working together. These agents collaborate across workflows, often with a human still involved at key decision points.

We’re already seeing examples of this in action. “Code agents” are helping developers increase productivity by over 25%, while “security agents” can analyse threat intelligence and identify patterns in seconds − something that would previously have taken hours or days.

Whether it’s automating media workflows with Gemini or managing customer operations through Vertex AI, this shift toward agentic systems is accelerating quickly.

On the Microsoft side, the focus is slightly different but equally powerful. The emphasis here is on integration − embedding AI into the tools people already use every day through Copilot.

One of the most exciting developments is the emergence of Policy Advisor Copilots. These systems can index everything from internal documents and PDFs to e-mails and support tickets, creating a true “ask anything” environment within an organisation. It’s a game-changer for knowledge access and decision-making.

However, there’s a catch. These systems are not simple to implement. They rely on robust search capabilities, including semantic and vector-based search, to retrieve the right information before generating meaningful outputs. Without that foundation, the results can quickly become unreliable.

Which brings us to one of the most important recommendations coming out of Microsoft right now: the formation of an AI council. Expecting a single individual to lead an AI transformation is unrealistic. Instead, organisations need cross-functional teams − bringing together IT, HR, finance, compliance and beyond − to ensure AI is embedded as a business strategy, not just a technology project.

As partners, this is exactly the kind of guidance we should be providing.

Managing the risks

Of course, as exciting as all of this is, the reality on the ground is more complex. Many organisations are facing what I often describe as the “trilemma” − the challenge of balancing outdated infrastructure, rising cloud cost and constantly shifting hypervisor strategies.

It’s not an easy equation to solve. In fact, close to 80% of companies will need to rethink or rebuild parts of their IT environment if they want to fully leverage AI.

This is one of the key drivers behind the rapid growth in demand for “AI-ready” data centres that can handle high-performance workloads.

No conversation about AI would be complete without addressing the risks. The global average cost of a data breach reached $4.88 million in 2024, and attackers are now leveraging AI themselves − to automate phishing campaigns and exploit vulnerabilities faster than ever before.

AI can absolutely help us fight back. It has the potential to reduce detection times dramatically, in some cases from months to just days. But there’s one critical dependency: data quality.

Right now, 93% of MSPs cite poor or fragmented data as a major obstacle. If the data feeding AI systems is incomplete or inconsistent, the outputs simply can’t be trusted.

Add to that the growing issue of “shadow AI” − employees using unauthorised tools without oversight − and it becomes clear that governance is just as important as innovation.

Where MSPs go next

So, where does this leave us? MSPs are moving toward automation, proactive security and value-based pricing − shifting from billing time to delivering outcomes.

Success in this new era means evolving beyond break-fix support to become true strategic partners, bringing insight and real business value to every client.